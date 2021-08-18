US congratulates HH

THE US government has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for his victory in the August 12 presidential election.

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price also congratulated Zambians for exercising their right to vote in historic numbers.

He welcomed commitments from all parties to a peaceful and orderly transition.

“We look forward to working together with the Zambian government to advance our mutual interests and deepen the friendship of our two nations,” Price stated. “These polls are a tribute to the democratic ideals upon which the country was founded and an inspiration for the democratic aspirations of people around the world.”

Price stated that the US government affirmed its strong partnership with Zambia and the Zambian people.