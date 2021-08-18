Would-be education ministers must be consultative – NAQEZ

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says it hopes that the would-be ministers of the two education ministries will depart from the past and be consultative with stakeholders on many issues currently afflicting teachers and learners.

Executive director Aaron Chansa, in congratulating President-elect Hakainde Hichilema on his victory, said NAQEZ was excited to have Hichilema as President at a critical time when the education sector is going through monumental challenges.

“Our new Republican President has publicly and consistently confessed the fact that without education, he would not have been where he is today. We are wholesomely happy to have him as an ally because he strongly believes that education is a perfect equaliser,” he said. “In addition, we as an organisation have bought into his vision of ‘Creating a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia’ because we think that we as a nation stand to reap from the benefits of a truly One Zambia One Nation. We have gone through the UPND manifesto (particularly pages 13 and 14 concerning education). It is assuring to note that, according to this document, the ruling party promises to increase budgetary allocation to the education sector in line with international protocols. The current funding to education at 11.5 per cent is agonisingly too low to assure quality education provision and to recruit a meaningful number of trained teachers currently roaming the streets in their tens of thousands.”

Chansa said the UPND further promises to respect and reward teachers better.

He said NAQEZ agrees with UPND that teachers were so important that their services deserve maximum appreciation.

Chansa said apart from creating a knowledge-based economy and promoting practical skills in learning institutions, the party manifesto stresses the need for innovation and entrepreneurship in education.

“These are progressive thoughts if the country is serious about creating jobs and realising Vision 2030. As an organisation, we hope that the would-be ministers of our two education ministries will depart from the past and be consultative with stakeholders on many issues currently afflicting teachers and learners in Zambia,” he said. “We fervently wish the new President God’s favour as he leads us Zambians, his people.”