HH tells ambassadors: you’re free to talk to anyone, ask about our leadership and no one will ask you why

YOU are free to meet and talk to anyone and ask about our leadership and no one from our end will call you to ask why, President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema has told diplomats.

The President this morning met some diplomats accredited to Zambia. These are Germany Ambassador Anne Wagner-Mitchell, Finland’s Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, and Sweden’s Antonio Maggiore.

During the meeting, the President-elect assured the diplomats that under his administration, human rights, freedoms and liberties would be guaranteed.

He also indicated to them that they were free to engage with any citizen, including the opposition, in order to get views on how he was governing the country.

“The President-Elect is confident that when human rights, freedoms and liberties are upheld, the country will attract investment and goodwill and in turn promote his economic vision,” according to a statement issued by his press secretary Brian Mwiinga.

“You are free to meet anyone, talk to any one and ask about our leadership and no one from our end will call you to ask why because we will ensure total freedom for our citizens while delivering economic development as that is what they voted for,” said His Excellency, the President-Elect, during the closed door meeting held at His Residence in Lusaka today.”