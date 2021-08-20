HH has historic mission to accomplish – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says Hakainde Hichilema has been raised to the Republican presidency to rescue Zambia from the divisive Edgar Lungu regime.

PF’s Lungu suffered a humiliating defeat with close to a million ballots, in the August 12 vote.

Sejani is a former local government minister in Frederick Chiluba’s government.

He told The Mast that God does raise leaders at particular stages of nations’ development to achieve certain things.

“In this case, our 7th President has been raised in order to preserve this Republic that was facing sure disintegration if the divisive regime of Mr Lungu had continued,” Sejani said. “Our new President has a historic mission to accomplish. He must seize it with both hands.”

He congratulated Hichilema for emerging victorious in the just-ended general elections.

Sejani said to ascend to that office, Hichilema had had to travel a long and tortuous road.

“On the journey to the presidency of Zambia, Mr Hichilema faced obstacles. He suffered abuse, harassment, arrests, and false accusations,” he noted. “Political intrigue characterised his march to the presidency of this Republic. But perhaps the most painful aspect of his whole struggle to offer himself for leadership of his country was the amount of betrayal he suffered at the hands of people he genuinely regarded as his friends.”

Sejani said all along, Hichilema’s road to the Republican presidency was littered with friends, relatives and others who got compromised and sold him out for 30 pieces of silver.

He noted that at every loss he suffered, Hichilema immediately lost some of his: “so-called friends who thought that he would never make it to the presidency.”

“They were succumbing to propaganda of the State. Some of these spectacular acts of betrayal were witnessed at the eleventh hour, only a few weeks ago,” he recalled. “To his great credit, Mr Hichilema never lost hope and focus. Armed with singleness of purpose, courage and conviction, he persevered with a core of supporters who believed in him.”

Sejani indicated that it was such unwavering group that finally made Zambians sit up and take notice of who “this Hichilema is. Today we can talk of Hichilema as the 7th Republican President!”

“His long and many years in the struggle must have exposed him to different characters in this jungle called politics,” he said. “He must have learned that not all those who smile at you mean well but might in fact be on a mission to destroy you. He will use this experience to constitute a team that will help him achieve his historic mission.”

Sejani added that Hichilema’s huge mandate puts him in a very good stead to be a transformational President.

He said Zambia needed to transform politically, socially and economically, and that a lot of bad things went on under Lungu’s administration, “which need to be rectified.”

“The Zambians voted to have their human rights restored, they voted for an end to cadreism, violence, rudeness, arrogance, government by threats, lawlessness, corruption and mediocrity,” Sejani said.

He noted that Zambians want a leadership that engages with citizens in good and bad times.

“Mr Lungu’s government usually went into hiding when the country faced difficulties or crises. They were not courageous enough to face the country because they were intellectually bankrupt. Things must be different in this new dispensation and the early signs are good,” Sejani noted. “Things must change. Old adages that encourage the perpetuation of evil and mediocrity must be re-looked. Yes, politics is about numbers! Yes, it is said that there are no permanent enemies in politics.”

He continued, saying: “it is these adages that ensure that garbage, mediocrity, and other vices get transmitted from one regime to another.”

“These adages must not be adopted without scrutiny, otherwise it will be business as usual. Bad people will continue with their bad ways thinking that these adages will save them,” said Sejani. “Let us promote good practices and habits as our permanent friends and send bad people for re-orientation and correction. Let Zambians breathe a fresh air because they have elected a man whose persecution and long fight has made him know what Zambians want – his interactions with different characters who were good and bad will help him constitute a transformational team.”