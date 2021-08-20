Intervene in cruel liquidation of The Post, ZIIMA urges HH

THE Zambia Institute of Independent Media Association has asked President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in the cruel liquidation of Post Newspapers Limited.

ZIIMA president Jajah Coulibaly also says the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board should be dissolved and prosecuted.

Coulibaly, in a statement yesterday, said the new administration should revisit the closure and liquidation of The Post by the Edgar Lungu PF regime.

“We humbly ask the new administration to revisit the closure and fraudulent liquidation of Post Newspapers by the PF administration. The President-elect may wish to be informed that so far 22 former Post employees have died without getting anything from the money they worked for,” he said. “All the company’s assets were plundered…Further, we ask that all monies raised from the sale of Post assets be availed to a competent court of law by the so-called liquidator, Mr Lewis Mosho. We also ask that all former employees be paid their dues in full and according to retirement law, not according to the cruel liquidation law.”

And Coulibaly said the IBA acted unprofessionally when it shut down Prime TV.

“We take interest in the turn of events regarding the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board’s political persecution of Prime Television. We have always held our well researched position that the closure of Prime Television in April last year had nothing to do with regulatory issues and if it did, the judgment passed on Prime Television was too harsh and held no good intentions. And to demonstrate this, we made several efforts to try and meet the board and the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Hon Dora Siliya but our many pleas were rubbished and we were eventually denied audience. The IBA and Ms Siliya scoffed at the issue without any thought of the damage they had created to Prime TV as a business and its employees. She declared it a dead issue because, according to her, Prime TV was gone and would never come back,” Coulibaly said. “So it now concerns us as a media body to see that a change of government has inspired IBA to rescind their judgment on Prime TV. The IBA wants to fool Zambians that they sat and resolved to ‘grant’ Prime TV a broadcasting licence. We know that this sudden turn around has been necessitated by President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s apology to Prime TV and his promise that such a thing would never happen under his rule.”

He said the decision by IBA to now give Prime TV a licence was a masked-up admission of guilty.

Coulibaly said the IBA board failed to resist political inference from the PF.

“This is a masked-up admission of guilt on the part of the IBA board. We call it a masked-up admission because instead of apologising to the many families that were destabilised by this carelessness, the IBA board was supposed to be independent of political influence and execute its mandate without fear or favour but they allowed themselves to be used as tools of execution by the PF regime, further destroying the media fraternity and dividing it. As a media body, we still have unanswered questions such as ‘Who will compensate the loss that the TV station suffered, the mental anguish put on its employees as well as business partners? Of course someone must pay,” he said. “We won’t take their so-called resolution with any respect. Instead, we challenge the new administration under President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that the entire IBA board gets arrested and prosecuted for abuse of authority. Equally, IBA management should also be arrested for colluding with the board on this matter. If this is not done, another group of criminals masquerading as a board will persecute other Zambian entrepreneurs in the media sector using the same institution. Short of this action by the new administration will make us doubt Mr Hichilema’s historic speech on media freedoms earlier this week.”

He said the broadcasting sector was under siege by the PF administration using “this monstrous IBA”.

“Under the PF, IBA board members where not appointed on merit and most of them were PF puppets with no clue on the media industry in this country. We also call for an independent IBA by scrapping off the appointment powers of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services to the IBA board. This has for a long time created bias and gives the institution no independence to regulate the media. We want to emphasise that the IBA board and management should be dissolved and prosecuted immediately,” said Coulibaly.