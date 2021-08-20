Lungu will now remember The Post, says Moyo

EDGAR Lungu will now remember The Post newspaper because it was the one that was the only voice of the oppressed politicians, says Joseph Moyo.

And Moyo, The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder, has asked President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to speak against all forms of injustices of politicians across Africa.

Moyo told, The Mast yesterday, that the closure of Prime TV and The Post was political.

He urged Hichilema to resolve the unjust closure of The Post which left thousands of lives in social, mental, and economic distress.”

“There were threats by outgoing President Edgar Lungu to have HH arrested for alleged privatisation of companies. The same threat was made in 2016 against The Post and true to his threats The Post was closed,” Moyo noted. “But I can assure you now that Edgar Lungu and all his PF leaders and former ministers, and other government heads who will be found wanting will now remember The Post newspapers because it was the voice of the voiceless, it brought out injustices.”

He has since appealed to Hichilema to reverse historical injustices.

“We have noted with joy the already coming of Prime TV back to the media scene. That is welcome because it is one of the main historical injustices that needed to be reversed. But among many other historical injustices is the pain suffered by the retirees of this country who move away from work and go home not knowing if their benefits would ever be paid while they are still alive,” he said. “But one other blatant historical injustice that we urge him to resolve is the unjust closure of The Post newspaper leaving thousands of lives in social, mental and economic distress. We have many female former Post Newspaper workers who have struggled to breath each day due to what happened to their beloved company some of whom we have been aiding as TAWF. The closure of The Post is one of those prominent injustices that the President-elect can immediately come and reverse and bring justice to the former workers.” Moyo added that: “The Post newspaper was closed under political persecution masked in legal ways”. He said the company was owned by Zambians and it employed Zambians, yet it was destroyed in a flash, in acts of vindictiveness, hate and malice.

“Its assets were stripped like a car broken for spares leaving the former workers covered in the dust of injustice. A Zambian owned company was killed, but many foreign owned saved even when they owe millions in taxes,” Moyo said. “The Post newspaper was killed by injustice. It must restored by justice. We call upon HH to cure this historic injustice and many others.”

At continental level, Moyo said inasmuch as TAWF was not asking Hichilema to meddle in the affairs of other countries it was only just to speak out over the many African injustices that threaten the continent’s democracy.

“We need him to stand against any injustices that may be perpetrated against the opposition leaders in Africa. HH knows that his road to victory was not easy. An opposition leader Mmusi Maimane in 2017 was denied entry into Zambia to merely attend a court hearing of the then detained HH. Late Julius Nyerere stood by late Dr Kenneth Kaunda when he was incarcerated by Frederick Chiluba,” recalled Moyo. “The pain that HH went through continues to flow across Africa because politicians have to go through police brutality. So we want HH to be under no illusions that it is enough that he has crossed the crocodile infected river. We want him to get back to the KK days where the stain of one is the pain of another. Forge alliances with other nations across Africa. When evil raises its ugly head anywhere in Africa, HH

needs to speak out.”