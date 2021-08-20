Mtayachalo asks police to arrest UPND cadres destroying property

CHAMA North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo has condemned attacks on the former ruling party leaders and members by UPND cadres.

And Mtayachalo says he will endeavour to provide effective checks and balances to the new administration.

In a statement, Mtayachalo called on the police in Chama district to take action against the people engaging in violent activities.

“I would like to condemn in strongest possible terms orchestrated attacks on PF leaders and members by suspected UPND cadres resulting

in personal property being destroyed, following the announcement of presidential results which is against the spirit of Republican President-elect Hakainde Hichilema,” he said. “And as such we call upon the police in Chama district to arrest all culprits to serve as a deterrent to would be offenders, as such attacks are uncalled for and barbaric and must end immediately so that law and order can revert to normality in the district.”

Mtayachalo said he would ensure the Constituency Development Fund was equitably applied for the benefit of the people in the constituency.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Chama North for electing me as their member of parliament following the general elections which took place on Thursday last week. Further, my election to the office of member of parliament is a clear indication of the enormous confidence the people of Chama North have vested in me,” Mtayachalo added. “And, therefore, I pledge to work tirelessly with the new government including all councillors regardless of political party affiliations and ensure that the Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDF) is a representative of key stakeholders if resources are to be equitably applied for the benefit of all wards in the Constituency. However, I would like to assure the people of Zambia that I will endeavour to provide effective checks and balances to the new administration.”

He said he would focus on infrastructure development, among other things.

“I want also to salute traditional and religious leaders, among others, for their continued support. And, as such, I will endeavour to regularly interact or consult with heads of government departments and quasi-government institutions and other stakeholders in order to foster development in the constituency,” said Mtayachalo. “Moreover, during my tenure of office as member of parliament, I will focus on infrastructure development such as roads and bridges; and more importantly top priority shall be given to timely completion of Chama-Matumbo and Chama-Lundazi road projects. And construction of the Kamphemba bridge, water supply, electrification, taking health and education services closer to people and economic empowerment programmes for young people and women, among others, who are the most vulnerable groups in society.”