Reconciliation shouldn’t mean forgiving wrongdoers – OYV

OPERATION Young Vote (OYV) says by calling for reconciliation, forgiveness, and unity, it does not in any way suggest that those that broke the law should go scot-free.

Board member in charge of mobilisation Gregory Muselela said the law must be invoked where necessary and culprits be allowed to prove their innocence in courts of law.

“This is our conviction as OYV if true development, both at individual and collective levels, is to be achieved. Otherwise, we may be setting a bad precedence that people break the law with impunity knowing too well that someone will forgive them even when they committed their atrocities at the expense of other people’s live,” he said.

Muselela said OYV was joining the rest of the country in congratulating Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND on their resounding victory in the August 12 presidential and general elections.

“This victory indicates that Zambians are one and can never be divided on anything. The voting pattern and outcomes show that Zambians were fed up with the challenges brought about by the outgoing regime for not only failing to resolve but also entertained… We say congratulations to HH, well done and all the very best as you foster a fresh trajectory for Zambia,” Muselela added. “We also wish to commend the incumbent and outgoing President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for conceding defeat and for his pledge to have a peaceful transition of leadership/’power’. This is a positive development for mother Zambia, an attribute that Zambia has always been known for globally. Indeed, we are a beacon of peace.”

He also commended the ECZ for “the job well done”.

“ECZ was certainly under pressure from the outgoing regime to secure victory for them on one hand, whereas the institution had no choice but to secure the people’s victory. For being magnanimous enough to conduct a credible election and endorsing the wishes of the Zambians, the ECZ deserves everyone’s accolades,” Muselela said. “Operation Young Vote (OYV) actively participated in the electoral process by encouraging the young people to get their NRCs and consequently registering as voters. We also conducted voter education and sensitisation campaigns to encourage Zambians, especially the young to cast their votes wisely and correctly. OYV wishes to pay tribute to cooperating partners such as the US Embassy in Zambia and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the support rendered.”

Muselela called on the new administration to ensure the aspiration and the dreams of the youth who turned out in numbers to vote are addressed and become a reality through actualising the many well-articulated pronouncements by the President-elect in his first address.