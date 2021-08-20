We made our own PF fall, let’s not join UPND to make it fall – Siamunene

RICHWELL Siamunene says job seekers defecting from PF to join the new ruling party must have a sense of shame and leave people that suffered for UPND to render a service to the nation as well.

Speaking on Choma Maanu Radio’s religious programme dubbed ‘Understanding the Bible’, Siamunene said politicians must feel shy to jump from one political party to another the way monkeys jump from one tree branch to the other.

“Job seekers defecting from PF to join the new ruling party must have a sense of shame and leave people that suffered for UPND to render a service to the nation as well,” he said. “There are loyal and competent UPND members that suffered for their party to an extent of being jailed and it’s only good that those running away from PF just because their party lost power give chance also to the friends to run the country.”

Siamunene said the UPND was capable of achieving their goal of bettering things in the country, hence no PF member should dilute their agenda.

He said President-elect Hakainde Hichilema was a seasoned businessman whose experience had potential to attract meaningful investment to the country as well as encouraging young people to work hard.

“Let’s leave them to do what they promised us to do. Why should we join them now that they have power? We made our own PF to fall and now let us not join UPND so that we also make it fall,” Siamunene added. “President-elect HH said that he believes in work; meaning there will be no lazing around. And this call can be traced from the Bible in John 5 vs 16-17. And as a nation, let’s support him. I have no doubt that he will succeed.”

And Siamunene urged those that might have done wrong things while serving in the PF government to confess their sins.

“Friends, it’s time to confess your sins and return what you got because that is the only way you can be forgiven,” advised Siamunene. “Where there is no love there is no unity. And the President-elect, HH, has called for unity because it is the bedrock of everything.”