Medicine Safety: The Zambian Historical Perspective – Part III

[By Brian Muwanei Kabika]

1. Introduction

In this article, we shall continue our discussion from where we left in Part II, looking at the laws that were enacted post-independence (1964) to regulate medicines for public health protection.

(iv) The Dangerous Drugs, Chapter 95

The Dangerous Drugs Act, Chapter 95 of the Laws of Zambia, which is still in force was enacted on 26th August 1967. This Act is one of the laws that were passed by Parliament immediately after Zambia got independence from Britain, and is still enforced currently. The Act provides for the control of importation, exportation, production, possession, sale and, distribution of drugs as clearly stipulated in the preamble:

“An Act to control the importation, exportation, production, possession, sale, distribution and use of dangerous drugs; …”

The Act uses the words “dangerous drugs” (drugs) but these have not been defined in the Act’s interpretation section.

This is similar to the Zimbabwean Dangerous Drugs Act, Chapter 15:02 which does not define what amounts to dangerous drugs. However, in the Zimbabwe case, Part V of the Act which was amended by Act No 23 of 2004 and became operative from 1st July 2006, under Section 13, reference to definition of “dangerous drugs” was provided in the Criminal Law Code (Chapter 9:23). The Criminal Law Code states that:

“Dangerous drug means—

(a) any coca bush, coca leaf, raw opium or cannabis plant;

(b) prepared opium, prepared cannabis or cannabis resin;

(c) a scheduled drug”

This definition entails that any coca bush, coca leaf, raw opium or cannabis plant; prepared opium, prepared cannabis or cannabis resin and the drugs on a scheduled list on the Zimbabwean Dangerous Drugs Act, Chapter [15:02] schedule, which is the same as the one in the Zambian Dangerous Drugs Act, Chapter 95 is a dangerous drug (dangerous drugs specified in compliance with 1961, 1971 and 1988 conventions).

However, despite medicines or drugs being meant to cure diseases and make people better, they may also cause problems if not properly used and outweigh the benefits. Additionally, drugs could be abused hence, the need to control the importation, exportation, production, sale and distribution of such medicines.

Dangerous drugs are in two categories; narcotics drugs, and psychotropics substances. Narcotics and psychotropics substances are drugs or medicines or poisons that produce a degree of addiction. In Zambia, the complete list of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is found in the Second and third Schedules of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, No. 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia (which replaced the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Chapter 96 of the Laws).

A key feature of the Act is that any person may possess and transact in dangerous drugs provided authority has been granted by the relevant authority (Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority). Certain medical professionals are permitted to possess and dispense drugs regulated by the law. These professionals who can possess the drugs are medical practitioners, dental surgeons, veterinary doctors, government analysts, authorised sellers of poisons, pharmacists, inspectors appointed under the Act, and those officers working in education institutions approved by the Minister. Further, importation, exportation, manufacture, sale and distribution of the drugs is not permitted without authority.

(v) The Cannabis Act No. 33 of 2021

While the Dangerous Drugs Act, Chapter 95 of the Laws of Zambia, did not permit cultivation, exportation, importation and use of cannabis, the Cannabis Act No. 33 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia by sections 4 (1), 7 and 15 permits cultivation of cannabis for export for medicinal, scientific or research purposes, including manufacturing. The cultivation or manufacturing authority is granted by the lead Agency (Zambian Medicines Regulatory Authority) as provided under Section 4 of the Act.

However, as of 17th August 2021, the Cannabis Act of 2021 was not in force and shall come into operation on the date the Minister may appoint by statutory instrument.

(vi) Industrial Hemp Act No. 34 of 2021

The Industrial Hemp Act No. 34 of 2021 reads:

“An Act to provide for the licensing of growers, processors, distributors, buyers, exporters of and researchers on industrial hemp; provide for the production and multiplication of industrial hemp; provide for the import and export of industrial hemp; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.”

The Act defines Industrial Hemp:

“Industrial hemp means a plant of cannabis and any part or derivative of that plant, including viable seed, whether growing or not with a delta-9 -tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis.”

This specifies the concentration of cannabis. Section 3 of the Act reads:

“The Lead Agency shall be responsible for the issuance of licences for the growing, processing, distribution, buying, export and conducting of research on industrial hemp under this Act.”

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority shall be responsible for issuing licences for the growing, processing, distribution, buying, export and conducting of research on industrial hemp.

However, as of 17th August 2021, Industrial Hemp Act No 34 of 2021 was not in force and shall come into operation on the date the Minister may appoint by statutory instrument.

(vii) The Therapeutic Substances Act, Chapter 310

The Therapeutic Substances Act, Chapter 310 was enacted on April 1, 1972 to regulate the use of therapeutic substances (poisons) for medical use. The preamble of the Act reads:

“An Act to control the importation, exportation, production, possession, sale, distribution and use of certain therapeutic substances…”

The Act was repealed without replacement in September 2004, following the enactment of the Pharmaceutical Act, No. 14 of 2004 that attempted to regulate medicines in a holistic manner.

We will end here and continue the discussion in the next article where we will look at the Pharmaceutical Act.

For any comments, please email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com