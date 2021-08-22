HH has a Godly assignment – Muunga

TRUE Apostles of Jesus apostle Benn Muunga says President-elect Hakainde Hichilema has a Godly assignment to change the system.

On August 9, 2021, Apostle Muunga told The Mast that God had told him to warn Zambians not to vote for someone who had no village in Zambia because they were foreigners.

On Friday, Apostle Muunga said God was glad that Zambians had obeyed His word against voting for a sojourner as their President.

He said the wind of change that had come over Zambia was by the will of God not the will of man.

Apostle Muunga said Jesus had told him that He had chosen a man to rule over Zambia with “Him [Jesus] in him and him in Him”.

“The thing is that Hakainde Hichilema, Jesus is inside him, He is the one who has brought the change. The change has not come through the wish of the flesh but by the Lord Jesus Christ himself,” he said. “The Lord Jesus Christ changes times and seasons. He has seen the suffering of the people and He promised what He has brought now.”

The Kafue-based prophet said President Hichilema was taking up the presidency as a servant of Jesus “to serve” and not to be served or to get rich.

“You can even see here the word he said about unifying the people. It is not Hakainde Hichilema who is saying this, it is God who was speaking in him, unifying the people, that is the meaning of the change,” he said. “The change does not only mean you bringing the political government with a political language then another one comes and says change, and you find that the system is the same. Here we mean the changing of the system and all this has been done by the Living Jesus Christ.”

Apostle Muunga said as a prophet, he would stand with President Hichilema’s administration.

He said Zambians had suffered under PF’s rule where cadres took the law in their hands.

“And God revealed to me that if the PF were going to win 2021, cadreism was going to go inside the army; taking over the army, taking over Zambia National Service, taking over Zambia Air Force, taking over even the Judiciary. They could go there and control, beating judges there, something like getting rid of the law of the land and replace it with lawlessness,” Apostle Muunga said. “Something like the Jihadists, Talibans and Boko Haram…the actions of Jihadists are the same like PF – breaking the law, lawlessness and so forth. So if PF were to win those Jihadists were going to come to Zambia. Now that PF has lost, there will be no more… this is what I am seeing as a prophet.”

Apostle Muunga advised people against attacking Hichilema.

“Why I am saying God is in Hakainde Hichilema is that he would have been killed when he was arrested for a fabricated story which they said was a treason case,” he said.

Apostle Muunga also said he would help the President to stamp out some of the corruption that he would not be able to see.

He talked about some state farms and those that were abandoned by white settlers but which have been encroached.

He said President Hichilema had a spiritual assignment.

And Apostle Muunga advised the government to stop the activities of some Chinese investors who the PF gave Sandwe Hill in Nampundwe.

He also appealed to the President to fulfill his promise to ensure freedom of worship for Zambians.

Apostle Muunga advised the President to do away with the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.