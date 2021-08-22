HH should strengthen institutions of governance, urges ZUSD

HAKAINDE Hichilema should work to strengthen institutions of governance, says Professor Andrew Nyondo.

In a congratulatory message to President-elect Hichilema, Prof Nyondo who is Zambians United for Sustainable Development national executive committee chairman said ZUSD are willing to share their ideas on governance with the incoming government.

“We would like to join our fellow citizens in congratulating President Hakainde Hichilema of UPND for winning the 2021 elections as the incoming 7th President of the Republic of Zambia,” he said. “We wish him well in the daunting job that awaits him and his team. I hope that the President-elect will endeavour to strengthen the institutions of governance if his job is to be made more effective and lighter.”

Prof Nyondo commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for doing their best, and the citizens for conducting peaceful elections.

“ZUSD has a wonderful manifesto and implementation strategies that may not be known to many. But ZUSD is willing to share the ideas with the incoming government for the sake of national development and for the improvement of the quality of life of Zambians,” said Prof Nyondo.