Lungu has once again proved why he had to go – Mulenga

ZAMBIA Civic Education Association executive director Judith Mulenga says outgoing President Edgar Lungu has once again proved why he had to go.

President Lungu last week pardoned 60 inmates with various offences and sentences.

Those pardoned include inmates serving cases of defamation of the President, lactating mothers, pregnant women, the aged, and the terminally ill, among others.

He said the people pardoned had learnt their lessons and need to be helped to integrate into society so that they become useful citizens.

President Lungu further lifted suspensions of Zambia Prisons and Correctional Services officers who were suspended because of political activism.

And on Friday, Lungu pardoned life-serving convicts Keith Mukata, Matthew Mohan, and Cornelius Mulenga, who was jailed for defaming former information minister Dora Siliya, and Chishimba Kambwili for defamation of the president.

But Mulenga said the pardons were in line with the General Kanene pardon.

“The pardons are not with what’s in the best interest for the Zambian society but what’s in it for him. The Parole Board is moribund. In a normal functioning society, there should be a paper trail illustrating how ECL was assisted to arrive at the exercise of his presidential pardon, prerogative as it is. Very sad. But it is what it is,” said Mulenga.

“I remember president Mwanawasa saying that the Constitution is only as good as the human beings controlling (or something to that effect). He was roundly condemned but ECL has proven Mwanawasa’s hypothesis correct by butchering every law and normal procedure to suit himself or his cronies. Let him go!”/SM