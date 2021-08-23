Mediocre leadership that typified PF should not be seen again – Hakoola

CONTINENTAL Leadership Research Institute executive director Mundia Paul Hakoola says the “mediocre leadership” that typified the immediate past government should not be seen again.

“There are a number of places that we can talk about in this country where there has been mediocre leadership. We don’t expect that!” Hakoola said in an interview.

On Sunday, President-elect Hakainde Hichilema posted on his Facebook page that his Cabinet members, heads of government and quasi government institutions, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners, would be drawn from all corners of Zambia.

“The additional criteria will be competency, qualifications and ability to deliver,” said President Hichilema. “We are committed to a united Zambia…”

Hakoola welcomed that statement by the President-elect, and looks forward to a well-managed professional public sector.

“Firstly, we take note of the development that happened in the Asian Tigers, that is Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the rest of those countries…One of the things that made these countries to develop is because they focused more on building a very strong leadership base,” he said. “As an Institute, we have spoken about it. We actually gave an assessment on Zambian embassies abroad. We said having [political] cadres in foreign service is not bringing us FDI (foreign direct investment).”

Hakoola continued, arguing that highly politically inclined ‘diplomats’ are: “not improving our bilateral relations in any way.”

“It’s actually causing stress on our national budget. And we can’t have a situation where we are using taxpayers’ money to pay people who are not bringing any value to the nation,” he regretted.

“So, we welcome the move by the President-elect to talk about professionalism in the way we are going to manage the public service and how we deal with our foreign missions abroad.”

Hakoola said: “people have been privately telling us about what is happening in these foreign missions where you have a deputy ambassador in some country who can’t even articulate issues.”

“How are you going to have bilateral relations if you are going to have people who are not even competent to do the job? We have had even Cabinet ministers who speak and yet you can’t even get any policy direction from whatever they are saying,” noted Hakoola. “There has to be a level of professionalism in the way you run a country. As an Institute we believe that we cannot compromise leadership of the country – we have to ensure that we set very high the bar of leadership. Then that way we are going to achieve development.”