A lean Cabinet must be a priority, M’membe urges UPND

FRED M’membe says the now ruling UPND should prove to Zambians that it’s not Siamese twins with the PF.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party presidential candidate in the just-ended vote, came out in fifth position with 16,379 votes in a race that had 16 presidential candidates.

In a statement availed yesterday, Dr M’membe said the day after the elections he wished President-elect Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND well.

“I do so again,” he said. “Socialists are patriots and we wish to see our country succeed, with or without us. We wish to see the economy and the living conditions of our people improve.”

Dr M’membe said to the new government – “as you are ushered in, we urge you to remember the cries of the Zambian people – the cries that the previous government ignored to their own peril.”

“You will soon be appointing your Cabinet. This must be the beginning of a different trajectory for this country. A lean Cabinet must be a priority. We hope this will be the beginning of the abolition of ministries that can be government departments. For the sake of the Zambian people, we implore you to prove to us that you and the PF are not Siamese twins,” he said. “As the Socialist Party, we have stated that this country can be run effectively and efficiently by reducing the number of ministers from 22 to 10.”

The outgoing government had 29 portfolio ministries, plus one Cabinet minister in the Office of the Vice-President.

Dr M’membe pledged that the Socialist Party would be a loyal opposition party that would be providing very strong checks and balances.

“It won’t be a one party state but we do recognise that the journey to recovery will not be easy. Our voice will be heard loud and clear on all important national issues,” he said. “For us, to see wrongs being committed, and not to speak will be a great betrayal to the Zambian people. Losing an election will not shut us up nor temper our resolve to call out the wrongs in our society.”

Dr M’membe said there has been a lot of talk about national unity and that the focus has mainly been on tribalism and regionalism.

He said the ultimate strength of Zambia would lie not in the power of security and defence forces or financial resources, “but will lie in the unity of our people.”

Dr M’membe added that: “speaking of kwa and ku, I am absolutely convinced that as long as there is enormous inequality among the people of our country, there can’t be any meaningful unity.”

“A country that has enormous social differences, inequality and social injustice or one where millions of people are unemployed, lack medical attention or have no schools, have no food cannot have meaningful national unity,” he said. “The existence of a glaring disparity in income levels indicates an intolerable imbalance in the way wealth and resources are distributed. Our reality is such that poverty levels in some of our provinces are above 80 per cent and rural poverty averages 76.6 per cent.”

Dr M’membe noted that history abounds with instances where the rich and powerful have brought about their own downfall by refusing to recognise, in good time, the legitimate demands of the majority.

“And as long as this gap remains at its current scandalous level, the future of our country is at risk and our people will look for alternative leadership,” he said. “By tolerating such high levels of poverty, the Zambian economy undermines the common good, and fails to demonstrate the solidarity that our shared human dignity demands and consequently undermines national unity.”

He said politicians could ask, plead for national unity, but that unity came only from the hearts of people, from establishing a system of governance anchored on honesty, equity, humility and solidarity.

“And we should never forget that this country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless it is a good place for all of us to live in,” said Dr M’membe.