Chona ready to open new chapter with UPND govt

CHIEF Chona of the Tonga people of Monze district has asked for forgiveness from the new administration for any mistake he might have made when praising the PF government for building him a palace.

In an interview, Chona said he was ready to open a new chapter with the UPND-led administration to foster development in his chiefdom.

“If I wronged them when I was praising the PF government for building me a palace and other developmental projects then I’m sorry. Let them forgive me. I was just speaking for development. I’m willing to open a new chapter for the sake of development,” he said.

Chona asked President Hakainde Hichilema’s government not to sideline those that spoke against him.

“We don’t want him to segregate chiefs based on who supported him or not. Chiefs work with the government of the day. We are with him now. Let him not sideline us,” he said. “Those that spoke like they supported him were just lying. No chief supports a political party but we only work with the government of the day for development.”

Chona said now that campaigns were over and the voice of the people was heard loudly in election results, it was time to move on together as a country.

“Let them listen to us as well because we were just sent by the people to ask for development from government. He is the President for all of us regardless of the past,” Chona said.

He expressed happiness that President Hichilema in his speech after the elections committed to fostering peace and unity.

“We expected the worst from HH going by what he went through but he has reaffirmed his commitment to restore peace and unity in the country,” Chona noted.

And Chona said he felt sidelined that he was not among the few chosen chiefs to attend Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony to be held at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium today.

“I suffered for HH when he was incarcerated. We all, as chiefs from Southern Province, went to Lilayi to show solidarity where he was held…We all went through the same persecution together, both in spirit and fresh,” he said. “It was so painful in our hearts that our son went through that. Now that he won elections I would have loved also to take part at his inauguration ceremony.”

Chona urged fellow chiefs that were not selected to attend the inauguration ceremony not to hate the new President for leaving them out.

“Though I still salivate to attend that important historical moment, but I want to assure our President, HH, that I will still praise his government whenever it does good,” he said

Chona said if the criteria used to choose chiefs to attend the inauguration ceremony was based on who did not support PF then he too qualified adding that he only supported the government of the day.

“I never told my subjects to vote for a particular political party and I never supported the PF but the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chona said he was optimistic that the UPND regime would deliver according to the people’s expectations.

“We have seen the dollar going down meaning there is goodwill in the new government. We just want good life. Otherwise, I’m still asking for more development and creation of a district as well as road infrastructure,” said Chona.