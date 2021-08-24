Kaweche demands retraction of defamatory article in Daly Nation

KAWECHE Kaunda has demanded that the Daily Nation newspaper retracts an article in which it claimed that the founding president’s son and his brother Panji were not fit to represent their father’s legacy.

In a letter to the managing editor dated August 19, 2021, Kaweche’s lawyers Mulilansolo Chambers said the article was false and malicious.

“…We act for Mr Kaweche Kaunda, a business person herein referred to as our client. Our instructions are that in your paper dated July 26, 2021 on page 8, you published an article ‘Kaweche and Panji, Not Fit to represent the legacy of the Late KK’. ‘We understand their frustrations, they are grown men who lived dependent on their father to survive’,” reads the letter in part. “Our instructions are that this article is false and malicious. The words in their ordinary and plain meaning are defamatory and they have seriously injured our client’s reputation. The defamatory words attracted wide readership on the World Wide Web. His reputation as the son of the first Republican president and businessman has been gravely underdetermined by the said article.”

The lawyers argued that Kaweche’s reputation continued to be injured by the same article.

“It is common knowledge that print and digital publication is public and permanent. Once posted online an article is there forever. It receives worldwide view and anyone who googles the said article can retrieve it. This leaves permanent damage on our client’s reputation as he has been exposed to shame, hatred, contempt, anguish and animosity,” the lawyers added. “He has as a result been injured and continues to be injured in his business affairs. Our instructions are therefore to demand as we hereby do, your immediate publication of suitable retraction, correction and apology, the same to be given a prominent coverage as the article complained above.”

The lawyers have further demanded that Daily Nation newspaper admits liability for libel.

“Our further instructions are to seek your unconditional admission of liability for libel, such admission to be received by us seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this letter,” the lawyers demanded. “Failing to do this our client will proceed to file an action against you for both damages, general and exemplary, among other remedies without further reference to you whatsoever.”