Losing an election is not the end of the world – PF

ACTING Eastern Province PF chairman Alexander Miti says losing an election is not the end of everything.

In an interview, Miti commended all the people that supported the PF campaigns in the province.

“The people of Zambia have decided and that is what democracy is all about and we have no quarrel with that at all,” he said. “I would like to thank all party leaders, members and all stakeholders who gave their best during this campaign. I would like to thank them all for having fought this battle although things didn’t go in our favour.”

Miti commended party president Edgar Lungu for having supported the campaign adding that without his support the party would not have achieved what it achieved.

“I want to say clearly that the President loved this party. The President loves the people of Zambia and that’s why he had to put in a lot so that we ran the campaigns effectively. But democracy as it is, the people have made their decision,” he said. “I want also to commend other stakeholders in the province, there were others who campaigned with us silently. Losing an election is not the end of the world. Losing an election is not the end of everything. Losing an election is part of the democratic process that all of us must respect because when political parties are competing there is supposed to be a winner and a loser.”

Miti encouraged party leaders and members in the province to remain strong, united and remain a force in the PF.

“Let the party remain strong in the province. I want to request everybody else not to get worried but find ways of forging ahead so that we see how far we can go,” he said. “If it requires us to go back to the drawing board, we shall go back to the drawing board and see how we can revamp the PF as a party.”

Miti said the PF has over 60 members of parliament countrywide which was not a joke.

“The party in the province is strong, it has a following both in the province and country at large. I would like to commend all PF MPs in Eastern Province who scooped the seats. I can only urge them that the win on its own is not enough but we expect them to represent their people effectively because people have entrusted them with the mandate to develop their respective areas,” he said. “We expect our MPs to provide checks and balances that are necessary in running government.”

Miti said those who stood and lost elections in the province should not lose heart because losing was party of politics.

“Like I said, losing an election is not the end of the world. I can only urge them to remain in the party and be able to participate in the affairs of the PF. Yes, today they have not made it but they will make it next time as long as they remain loyal to the party, they work with the party – I can assure you the God Lord doesn’t not forget his people,” he said.

Miti said peace must always prevail in the country.

“I am glad that all the leaders have actually resolved that there should be no violence anywhere at all. There should be peace, love and unity among everybody regardless of the political parties where we belong,” he said. “The election is over. We should be looking at the development of the province and country at large. PF youths, please remain where you are, remain calm, don’t be used by anyone. We need you because you are the future leaders of this great party.”

Miti said he spoke to UPND provincial chairperson Johabie Mtonga on the need to collectively enhance peace, unity and love in the province.

“Let us talk to our members to realise that we are one and we shall always be one because Zambia is above individuals,” said Miti.