Our democracy has become transactional, notes Moyo

ZAMBIA and Africa’s democracy faces an existential threat, says Joseph Moyo.

He says just like King Pharaoh who did not allow competition from Israelites by ordering the killing of any baby boy, the PF never wanted Hakainde Hichilema and resorted to tribalism and also forging The Mast Newspaper to paint him as a satanist.

In a statement, Moyo who is The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder said after every election in most African countries, ruling parties spend more than half of their time trying by all means necessary to consolidate their power base.

“They do this by suffocating, killing and maiming any perceived opposition voice, especially the media or those who are different to them,” he said. “To them democracy is them being in power and anything else is not democracy, including the existence of opposition political parties that are regarded as next of kin and a threat to the party in power. They don’t deserve to exist. The growth and flourishing opposition party is not viewed as democracy, but a threat that deserves extermination.”

Moyo said this was mainly done by creating a belief system that says for anyone to succeed they must be aligned to the ruling party.

“That to be protected one must tow the ruling party line. Any business whose owners wants to succeed must be ‘betrothed’ wedded to the ruling party and its leaders. As a result after elections in Africa we see an exodus of support, defections and shifts of allegiance towards the parties in power not out of ideological shifts and conviction, but out of fear of being different,” he said. “This has birthed a threat to the existence of democracy in Africa. The positional and allegiance shifts are borne out of a need to seek refuge, protection and business existence, favours, because our democracy in Africa and in Zambia has become transactional. Transactional democracy is the greatest threat…ruling parties in Africa fear any alternative voice. Any alternative political party as that in their view threatens their ability to keep or retain power…This we saw with the PF over UPND.”

Moyo added that when King Pharaoh was worried about the population growth of his opposition, the Israelite slaves, he gave orders to midwives in Exodus 1:16 that “When you help the Hebrew women in child birth, look at the child when when you deliver it. If it is a boy, kill it, but if it is a girl, let live”.

“Pharaoh was trying to kill a threat of Hebrews multiplying, to protect his reign. The same conduct we see in African ruling parties. In Zambia tribalism was used to try and kill HH. The PF even went to a crude criminal act of cloning The Mast Newspaper. This must stop,” he said.

Moyo said in Mathew 2:16 King Harold ordered the murder of innocent two-year-old boys all in the name of stopping competition after learning of the birth of Jesus.

“We seek a democratic Zambia of equality based on the law,” said Moyo.