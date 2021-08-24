Paratus Zambia set to conquer the Zambian cyberspace

[Story by Ernest Chanda, pictures by Salim Dawood]

APART from maximising on profits, data protection should also be a priority for an effective business entity.

Business cannot run effectively without a reliable data protection system. Zambia has witnessed incidents in business circles where data has been lost either due to arson, a crash in the storage system or theft, among other causes. But as technology evolves, the Zambian business environment is equally changing for the better. Everything is going digital, from piling up hard copy information files in offices to storing them in cyberspace. And from posting letters via the post office to emails and other electronic channels, thanks to the internet.

The information communication technology sector in Zambia is expanding on a daily basis. Where we had one or two internet providers in the country 10 years ago, now we have a variety to choose from. One such participant in this industry is Paratus Zambia, a corporate internet service provider. Paratus Zambia is part of the Paratus Group, a multinational network provider with an extensive and largely independent African network spanning over six countries on the continent. These include Zambia, Angola, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, and Namibia. Paratus Zambia also boasts of being the leading supplier of Corporate Internet, MPLS, Cloud and SD-WAN services in the region.

As part of its innovative work plan, Paratus Zambia has expanded into data protection service provision. The firm is certainly going to score a first in data protection through its newly constructed Data Centre. Situated on Plot 36 Bwinjimfumu Road in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park area, the Paratus Zambia Data Centre is poised to be the most advanced provider of such high-tech services in the country. The State-of-the-art facility boasts to guarantee data security, efficiency and cost effectiveness, no matter one’s business size. It is set to store data for any individual or corporate institution with ease and guaranteed safety.

In terms of connectivity, the carrier-neutral facility is well equipped with features such as diverse A & B fiber access connection points (Passive-MMRs), diverse active meet-me rooms (MMR A, B, C & D) for connectivity resilience and cross connection capabilities. Other features include an 80-metre communication tower with microwave redundancy, redundant Direct Internet Access (DIA) with multiple providers, and a fully meshed multi-homed Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peering topology. Additionally, the facility which guarantees 99.98 per cent uptime has a provision for six Dedicated Telecom meet-me rooms, IP Transit, and fiber connectivity to the rack, all backed with a 100Gbps fiber metro network

The Paratus Zambia Data Centre also guarantees safety of tenant data through its reliable security systems. These include alarmed perimeter fences, highly trained onsite security staff and advanced monitoring systems. There are also five levels of security to the cabinet for caged environments, manned gated entrance combined with security management systems, and single points of entry to main facilities controlled by biometric access control. Additional security features include CCTV surveillance throughout the DC campus area, facilities and DC, the facility is monitored 24×7; there is an alarm system with separate magnetic break detectors for all doors with an eight-hour back-up battery system, and biometric access control on all doors.

Aware that Zambia is prone to power deficits, the Centre has a sophisticated power back-up system incorporating a 1-Megawatt power capacity, redundant A&B power feeds from power utility, two dedicated generators – one per feed for comprehensive resilience delivering a total of 1 MW, and 72 hours of fuel autonomy. Others are a diverse power feed design throughout the facility, fully resilient modular 500 kVA UPSs per feed (A&B) dedicated to the Data Center, and lithium-ion batteries. The Centre also has separate utilities to ensure electrical autonomy, lightning protection and an earthing system across all buildings and engineering facilities, and dual-metered UPS feeds per cabinet to deliver up to 3.5kVA.

In case of a fire outbreak, the Centre has a powerful detection and suppression system. This is supported through inbuilt and outside safety facilities such as the fire suppression and two-hour fire rating for DC white space, service aisles, UPS and DB rooms. The system is environmentally safe, human friendly with low-pressure suppression Novec gas, Very Early Smoke Detection Alarm System (VESDA) and fire extinguishers installed throughout the facility.

And later in an interview after a tour of the facility, Paratus Zambia Managing Director Marius van Vuuren explained more about the project.

“We’re now expanding our product portfolio to include data hosting. So, customers can bring their own servers, they can bring or even rent services in our virtual cloud environment to keep their data safe and secure,’’ he told The Mast. ‘’All companies work with data, and they’ve servers; for example, banks have lots of servers, smaller customers have a few servers; but regardless of size, the data on these servers is still very critical. And we’re building an environment to keep this safe from a physical and digital perspective.”

van Vuuren furthered advised on the befits of subscribing to such a facility: “It is very expensive to run your own server environment; to run an environment like this where you have got full resilience in terms of power, in terms of cooling, fire suppression, security; it’s very expensive to do that on your own. Moving your equipment to a data centre facility allows you to half your cost or quarter your cost.”

Asked if Zambia was a good market for such a high-tech facility, van Vuuren confidently responded in the affirmative. “Zambia is a good market for this because currently there is no data center facility like this existing in Zambia. The facilities that currently do exist in Zambia are not of this quality standard, of this resilience; and also, cannot offer the connectivity that Paratus can offer in their facilities,’’ explained van Vuuren.”

“We do expect to have a good market base. We’ve had a lot of tours like we did with yourself and we had immense feedback, positive feedback about the quality of the facility; especially from the banks, the mines, insurance industry, transport industry and many other industries.”

Certainly, the stage is set for more competition in the ICT sector with innovations such as this. Paratus Zambia is definitely set to conquer the Zambian cyberspace. While corporate entities should rejoice, competitors must pull up their socks and be ready for the challenge.