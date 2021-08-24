PeP urges HH to conduct performance audits before replacing public servants

THE Patriots for Economic Progress has welcomed the commitment that President-elect Hakainde Hichilema has given to Zambians that all job appointments by his government will be made on merit.

In a statement yesterday, PeP leader Sean Tembo said his party’s expectation is that once he is sworn into office, before he dismisses and replaces anyone Hichilema needs to conduct a performance audit.

He said such audit would objectively determine who is underperforming and needs to be replaced and who has been performing well and needs to be retained under his administration.

“…Our considered view is that in the absence of any performance audit, it will be wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to start firing and replacing civil servants and parastatal employees, as such a move will lack any basis and will be arbitrary,” Tembo said. “It will also act contrary to his commitment that he will only appoint people on merit.”

He said PeP remained committed to support Hichilema throughout his presidency because of its belief that when he succeeds, Zambia and Zambians would have succeeded too.

However, Tembo said Pep’s support of the President would be on condition that he does the right things which will be for the benefit of the people.

“If we detect any deviation from transparency, accountability, equity, fairness, competency and justice, we will not hesitate to voice our objections accordingly,” said Tembo.