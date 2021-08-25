‘A lot of chiefs were drunk with PF money’

SENIOR chief Monze is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to forgive chiefs that denounced him after receiving money from PF politicians.
He says traditional leaders across the country should learn how to speak for the people and not their tummies only.
“As chiefs, let’s speak as adults and leaders, not just speaking anyhow. We have lost respect as chiefs because of not speaking for the majority people who are suffering. Chiefs must not speak for the few comfortable individuals in the country. The role of chiefs is to guide people to live well with each other, in harmony and respect. But nowadays chiefs are in the forefront in cadreism instead of taking an advisory role. Let’s restore our dignity and respect by staying away from partisan politics. For us to be able to lead people we must be above board,” said Monze. “Hichilema should forgive chiefs that denounced him after receiving money from PF politicians. A drunkard is noticed from how they speak and behave and this is how the public was able to judge and see that certain chiefs were drunk with money owing to their language. A lot of chiefs were drunk with money. They have eaten enough from PF to an extent that their language changed to that of politicians.”
Monze has a point.
Our traditional leaders – chiefs – must fight for the common good of the subjects/societies they lead.
As Barack Obama once stated, “…a just peace includes not only civil and political rights – it must encompass economic security and opportunity. For true peace is not just freedom from fear, but freedom from want. It is undoubtedly true that development rarely takes root without security; it is also true that security does not exist where human beings do not have access to enough food, or clean water, or the medicine and shelter they need to survive. It does not exist where children can’t aspire to a decent education or a job that supports a family. The absence of hope can rot a society from within.”
These are things chiefs must demand from the elected officials, right from the President to a councillor. Chiefs must stop dealing in politics of the belly. It will not help them – it will not advance our society.
But Monze’s plea should serve as a wakeup call.
Edgar Lungu almost made most of our traditional leaders naked emperors. He almost pitted these chiefs against their subjects. Most of these senior traditional leaders – including some paramount chiefs – have been soiled by the PF.
Other chiefs even went to the extent of declaring that they would never receive then main opposition leader Hakainde. Now that the same person they refused to meet has become our President, we wonder if they will still accept to meet him. Will they comfortably look in his eyes without feeling ashamed?
Additionally, PF recruited some of our traditional leaders to perpetuate tribal politics. Again, this was targeted at the UPND which has now become the ruling party. It’s such a disgrace that chiefs could sink so low. Historically, chiefs have been unifiers of our societies. Whenever there have been clashes in our societies, chiefs have mediated successfully. So, it was very disappointing to see our chiefs lowered to levels below Bowman Lusambo the self-proclaimed chief bootlicker for Edgar!
We wonder what’s left of them after a divisive electoral campaign they engaged themselves in. They got recruited, received money, automobiles and bicycles – and they indeed campaigned for Edgar and the PF. They all got beat and their campaign theme received a resounding rejection! How will they address their subjects today onwards? How will they attend and comment on national issues given their open bias towards the vanquished PF? The electoral defeat of PF must serve as a big lesson to chiefs who engage in gainful partisan politics. Stay in your lane! Serve the interests of your subjects but never allow yourselves to be used for petty politics or you’ll be bruised. You’ll lose relevance! Your throne will be nothing but an empty vessel, open to ridicule and contempt. Find time to heal and then after reconcile with your subjects. Certainly, they haven’t forgotten your treacherous behaviour! Learn to have limits as you engage these politicians! You got drunk with their offers, it’s time to cool off the hangover!
It is said godliness with contentment is great gain!
And 1 Timothy 6:10 warns that, “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.”
