Africa not an infant to be baby sat – Chakwera

SADC chairperson Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera said Zambia had distinguished itself as a bastion of democracy and a beacon on constitutionalism.

During the swearing-in of Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s 7th Republican President at Heroes Stadium yesterday, President Chakwera said Africans “are right to celebrate like they are all Zambians today”.

“Make no mistake, what we are witnessing today is more than an inauguration. What we are witnessing here today is no mere ceremony or ritual. Rather it is history. This here is the triumph of the best virtues of the African spirit. This here is the coronation of the finest qualities of the African disposition. This here is the embodiment of the Africa we want because this here is the Africa we know ourselves to be,” he said. “No longer should the watching world dare to define what Africa is lest they misrepresent it yet again by majoring on minors or advancing the usual Afro-pessimism that amplifies negatives read out of context.”

President Chakwera said the Zambian story was truly positive that Africa was not an infant to be baby sat.

He said it was a positive story that Africa was not free for all to be scrambled for, hoodwinked and robbed by the mercenaries of the eastern and western greed.

“This Zambian story is truth positive that Africa is not a charity case to be pitied, no! The world need not wonder what Africa is because this Zambian story has put the truest answer on display for all the world to see,” he said. “Africa is a spirit of unity finding expression here in the will of the Zambian electorate. Africa is the spirit of maturity finding expression here in the magnanimity of our brother Edgar Lungu. Africa is the spirit of integrity finding expression here in the credibility of the Zambia electoral officials.”

President Chakwera said Africa was the spirit of tenacity finding expression in the fortitude of President Hichilema.

He said Africa was the spirit of tenacity and generosity expressed “in this remarkably peaceful transfer of power from one President to another and from one party to another.”

“Africa is the spirit of solidarity finding expression here in the presence of Africans from across the continent to celebrate with the Zambian people,” he said. “All lover the continent and the diaspora, Africans are right to celebrate like they are all Zambians today.”

President Chakwera said the symphony of African virtues that the Zambian people had orchestrated in “this story” were the true representation of all.

“Those virtues are worthy of the celebration of our hearts and the dancing of our feet. Those virtues have brought joy to homes at the foot of the table mountains of South Africa. Those virtues have brought joy to farmers on the banks of the Casamance River in Senegal,” President Chakwera said.

He said those virtues had brought joy to fishermen in their boats on Lake Mai-Ndombe in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He noted that wherever there were Africans, there was celebration and joy.

President Chakwera congratulated Zambians and President Hichilema on his inauguration as 7th President of Zambia.

Former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, on behalf of former presidents, praised Zambians for the example to Africa and the rest of the world that good things can come out of Africa.

He said Zambia had shown the continent that it was possible to have smooth transition of leadership from one regime to another and from one political party to another.

“You have done this to all the people of Zambia and for all of us in Africa and we are proud of you. We are all proud of the people of Zambia,” he said.

Obasanjo said Africa was proud that Zambia had started to give the right narrative, the right story about Africa not where nothing good can come from it but “where we are in our own way and by ourselves setting examples of democratic process”