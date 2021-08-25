ARROGANCE COST PF…Lungu handlers were worse, insensitive – Mangani

LAMECK Mangani says the responsibilities on President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s shoulders are heavy and big.

And Mangani says the PF lost the elections because its approach to the campaigns were bad stressing that, “The arrogance levels were too high. Worse if you pick up a phone and suggest that ‘can I meet the President’. It’s like you have committed treason! The handlers would be very annoyed”.

Featuring on Breeze FM’s political hour programme on Saturday, Mangani who served as Chipata Central MMD member of parliament from 2006 to 2011 and also as home affairs minister said expectations from most Zambians are beyond measure.

“My message to the President-elect is that, the responsibilities on your shoulders are heavy and big. The expectations from most Zambians are beyond measure. The issues of development require a lot of attention – you cannot do it alone,” he said. “Choose a dedicated team, dedicated team to the service of Zambians. Not people who have gone in just for personal benefits. You know everybody by now. Choose a dedicated team that will offer themselves very well to the service of Zambians.”

Mangani urged Hichilema to be firing those who will be making deliberate mistakes.

“Anybody that makes a deliberate mistake, show him or her the door. Where we had a problem (in PF) is that, people would say ‘now how can you buy this thing at K5 or K10 when in the shops it is costing K2. Then you tell people ‘No you don’t understand the price mechanism’. Where people complain, pay attention because there is a reason why they are complaining,” he said. “So far, good beginning and I hope that when you have a full team next week, a lot of things will change for the better. It has been a long journey but I think you will fulfil most of the expectations of the Zambians.”

Mangani said all the people who had a different view should realise that there is a new government.

“First of all, I should not be misunderstood. I have a political affiliation and that is of PF. But I am also saying that there is a new government and as a citizen, I have an obligation to support the new government and this is the message I am giving out there,” he said. “All of us who had different views, there is a new government! So far, the approach of the new government is good. No victimisation. It is true that some of our cadres went too far like slapping a policeman. Look at how the new team has reacted when one of the UPND fellow roughed up a policeman. They said ‘you can’t do that, whether you are UPND and we are in a celebratory mood, you can’t slap a policeman’ out! If he (HH) continues like this he will have a lot of support from many people.”

Mangani also hailed the new government for removing cadres from bus stations.

He said Hichilema and his team were doing a lot to bring harmony among Zambians because elections were gone and that there was no need for Zambians to fight each other.

And Mangani said in every election the best judges are the people.

“In democracy, the majority rule and this is what has happened in Zambia. We (as PF) were not on the right footing. Not that the party was bad but I think the approach to the campaigns was not correct. First of all, I think we didn’t understand the aspirations of our people,” he said.

Mangani said people did not want violent campaigns adding that whenever one engages in violent campaigns in Zambia, “then they do not win”.

“I am coming from the UNIP school of politics. Immediately vigilantes engaged in bad acts in UNIP, people used to say ‘we love Dr Kaunda but we don’t want violence’. So immediately, you introduce violence in politics, you create a problem. Immediately, the party cadres take over the powers of the police, citizens feel insecure and along the way we would see these signs,” he said.

Mangani said the messaging of his traditional cousins Chishimba Kambwili and GBM

annoyed the people.

“Remember that we have been independent for a long time. The issues of intermarriages have been there, the product of most of the voters this time around are a product of mixed marriages. So, for you to come up too strong against one ethnic grouping, for Zambians that did not go very well and we didn’t read it very well,” he said. “We thought it was excitement and so on, but people were injured. Whether you are Bemba, Easterner but to feel that somebody because of his ethnic position, he must be demonised, we don’t enjoy such type of politics. It was extreme, so people reacted.”

Mangani said the PF did not know the aspirations of the youths who were the majority voters.

“In our campaign messages, the issue of creating hope for the youths, we failed to do that. The manifesto was there quite alright, but if you check through, we spent more time on Hakainde. We never created hope for the young ones. And because the messaging was poor, the people

made the choice because Hakainde was saying ‘I will give you jobs, I will improve the economy,” he said.

Mangani also noted that the PF secretariat was dead leaving everything to the media team which made a similar mistake like that of the Rupiah Banda media team in 2011.

He said the arrogance levels in PF were too extreme.

Mangani said some people were blocked from meeting the President to suggest certain things regarding campaigns.

“There were a lot of people that offered to reach out and advise, but from nowhere, PF a pro-poor party, the arrogance levels were too extreme. If you pick up a phone and say ‘ba minister, can I see you’, the reaction will be as if you have never existed!,” he said. “The arrogance levels were too high. Worse if you pick up a phone and suggest that ‘can I meet the President’. It’s like you have committed treason! The handlers would be very annoyed.”

Mangani said he together with Colonel Panji Kaunda and George Kanyamula Zulu were treated as critics of PF although they were members for trying to advise.

“These issues were seen long before the elections. Unfortunately, people moved in, enclosed our brother and he will see the reality now after power has been lost. They made it almost impossible. We have experienced people here. In Lundazi we have Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika who is an experienced politician. We had Mr Chioza in Sinda,” he said. “We had Colonel Panji Kaunda, ambassador George Zulu. Are you saying that all of us would have failed to defend, if we decided to defend? But everybody was sidelined. The party decided to import Katele Kalumba to come and help at the eleventh hour. How can that one work?”

Mangani said the PF was let down by the secretariat.

“The (President’s) handlers were worse, we were insensitive. I think their interest was the air of being around the President. They had no understanding of what was happening and immediately you take things for granted, this is what happens,” he said.

Mangani said the PF needs serious reorganisation.

He said the PF adoption process was a mess adding that certain adoptions were done against the wishes of the people.