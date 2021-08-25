Autonomy of the tax administration agency, a welcome pronouncement

[By Kennedy Nakoonje Munyandi]

It is a new dawn, says the President-elect who by the time this short article is published would have been sworn-in as the 7th Republican President. Congratulations, once again, Bally! We are positively optimistic.

Some time ago, a friend of mine told me a story about a very rich man who sat in an outdoor high-end restaurant enjoying a sumptuous meal. A street-boy walked up to the rich man and, in a faded voice, said: “Sir, I have not eaten for 5 days.’’ The rich man responded: “Force yourself to eat, son”.

The fallen PF government was in many ways akin to the rich man in this story. They were so deeply immersed into their positions of privilege that they became oblivious of the challenges that the masses were faced with. When the people cried that “we have not eaten”, they answered: “Why haven’t you? Force yourself.’’ In their seats of abundance, they were not able to see the hunger in the faces of their subjects. Instead, they saw people who simply had dysphagia, a mere swallowing problem. Of course, the cries of the people weren’t literally or entirely about food. The people cried about the high levels of corruption, tribalism, cronyism, lack of rule of law, failed institutions of governance, lack of drugs in hospitals, unpaid salaries and pensions, hooliganism and many more other similar evil vices. But the responses from their elected government officials were always similar: ‘’We don’t know what you are talking about; eat kandolo; or cut this or that organ of mine if you are proven right that people are so dissatisfied that they will vote for the opposition.’’

The government demonstrated pure arrogance in all their actions and deeds. But the Zambians patiently waited for the day of reckoning. When it did, they made them pay a high price by voting them out. While the organs that most of them pledged might not have been cut, their pride certainly has. They have fallen and probably never to rise again.

While these leaders went looting and partying, public institutions were neglected and left to fend for themselves. They were underfunded and abused. For some, the very legal frameworks that they were required to implement remained out dated. One such institution to have suffered this wrath is our tax administration agency. Ultimately, revenue mobilisation suffered and we see this in the numbers. The drop in revenue projections cannot entirely be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is any proof of this needed, it is in the fact that our tax to GDP ratio remains below average, and is one of the lowest in the region.

Good governance is an important factor in revenue mobilisation. A governance system that is corrupt and lacks accountability discourages tax compliance, which leads to a reduction in a revenue collection. When some sections of society feel disfranchised through, for example, tribalism and cronyism practices, they are bound not to support the government and that includes refusing to pay taxes. When a tax administration agency is perceived to be a political tool that targets businesses and individuals that are suspected to be anti-government or is not fair in the application of the tax laws, revenue mobilisation is bound to suffer as a result of non-compliance. Unfortunately, most of these negative factors existed during the former regime. Therefore, in as far revenue mobilisation is concerned, the government was an enemy unto itself.

It is gratifying, therefore, that the President-elect has reaffirmed his commitment to granting total independence to public institutions and government agencies. This includes the tax authority.

It is now incumbent upon the tax administration agency to redeem itself and win back the trust of the majority of the tax paying public. To do this, the agency should try to look for quick wins and there are plenty. One of them would be to request for tax returns submission from the leaders in the previous regime that may not have done so already. Trust me, there aren’t many who could have been complaint. They were too drunk with power to pay taxes.

The tax authority may not even need to move in and carry out tax audits on these individuals. They can just sit and wait. Soon, investigative agencies visit a number of these former leaders. Their wealth and sources of income will be public knowledge, and the tax authority will only need to compare with what has been submitted in the tax returns.

On the part of the incoming government, the seriousness of their pronouncement will immediately be judged by the appointment of the board of directors for the tax administration agency. A board of directors whose membership is a reflection of the regional stronghold of a ruling Party cannot guarantee independence of the agency.

May it truly be a new dawn in tax administration!

The Author is the proprietor of Munyandi InterTax Advisory Xervices (MiTAX), an international and domestic tax law specialist firm. Email: infomitax21@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 76 203 1514, or Facebook www.facebook.com/MiTAX2021.