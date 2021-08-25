Chipata PAC monitors take party to Labour Office over allowances

SOME election monitors under Peoples Alliance for Change in Chipata have reported the party to the labour office for failure to pay them allowances.

But losing Chipata Central PAC candidate Aaron Zimba pleaded with the monitors to be patient while the party was doing everything possible to ensure that it pays them.

The monitors who were found at the Eastern Province labour office on Monday complained that PAC officials were not giving them clear explanations.

One of the monitors who spoke on condition of anonymity said they decided to take the matter to the Labour Office because PAC officials were not telling them the truth.

“We came to Labour Office this morning to complain, but we have been told that they don’t handle such cases. So, we have dispersed but we are looking for the contact of party president Andyford Banda so that we can talk to him directly. We are tired of waiting,” she said.

Another monitor Steward Muyunda said over 220 monitors who were engaged by PAC have not yet been paid.

“We don’t know why PAC is treating us like this. During the day of voting, PAC never did anything. We had to look for our own transport to and from the polling stations and now they are delaying to pay us,” said Muyunda.

When contacted, Zimba acknowledged that there was a delay in terms of payment of allowances but he urged the monitors to be patient.

“These agents came from various wards and in these wards, we have coordinators who communicated with these people. At the moment, the secretariat in Lusaka is processing the funds for these people,” he said. “I am actually waiting for response from Lusaka, so the monitors should just exercise some patience.”

Zimba said once the funds are available all the monitors will be paid from their various wards.

He said all the agents should follow the procedure.