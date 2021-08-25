Hamuhuma urges HH to resuscitate The Post

ENLIGHT Abilities chief executive officer Miyoba Hamuhuma says President Hakainde Hichilema gives a lot of hope to the disability movement.

And Hamuhuma says he is hopeful that media houses that were shut during the PF regime will be resuscitated.

In an interview, Hamuhuma, whose organisation looks at the plight of people living with disabilities, said President Hichilema seems to be a strong believer of inclusiveness.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate the President-elect on his election victory. I want to comment on his first press briefing at his community house. What he said gives a lot of hope to Zambians. I am happy that he emphasised on the issue of inclusion – on the One Zambia One Nation Motto. And I only hope he is going to translate those words into action,” he said. “This tribe thing in Zambia has been a pain in the neck and I don’t want to munch on it because some of us have been a victim of this vice. I feel people who preach tribalism should be subjected to some punishment of some sort.”

Hamuhuma also said the disability movement had hope in new Mbabala member of parliament Joseph Munsanje whom he said had passion for people with disabilities.

“Speaking as somebody coming from the disability movement, the President-elect’s speech gives hope in terms of bridging the gap to full social and economic inclusion of persons with disabilities in Zambia such as lack of employment among people with disabilities, inaccessible physical environment and transportation, the unavailability of assistive devices and technologies, non-adapted means of communication, service delivery and discrimination, prejudice, and stigma in society,” he said.

Hamuhuma said people with disabilities were languishing in society without employment.

“I only feel the President is going to pay attention to issues surrounding employment of persons with disabilities. We want also to see people living with disabilities getting employed. If they are not

employed, we also want to see them being empowered to do some businesses,” he said. “We would also want to see people with disabilities also work in these gas stations and many other things. I feel Bally should help fix a lot of things that need fixing. I hope I will not be summoned for calling him Bally.”

Hamuhuma said the disability movement had a number of expectations from the President and his new government.

He also said it could be ideal for the President to appoint a cabinet minister from the disability movement as there were many capable people there.

“My plea to Bally is to nominate a person with disability among the eight members of parliament to ensure that there is effective inclusion. Please, may he go an extra mile by appointing someone with disability in his Cabinet,” he pleaded. “I am not just lobbying for anyone with disability but one who is equal to the task. May the President accept my warm congratulations on his victory and my best wishes for his government’s success as he prepares to take up the responsibilities and challenges of his high office.”

And Hamuhuma said he was impressed with President Hichilema’s stance on the media.

“It was amazing for an African President to challenge the media houses to ask him tough questions. This is very encouraging. Honestly speaking, we have been witnessing how the media houses have been harassed,” he said. “I feel the media houses have been playing a critical role or can play a critical role in terms of offering checks and balances to the government.”

Hamuhuma said media houses like The Post should be resuscitated.

“I have been working in collaboration with media houses. For example, The Post, this was the first newspaper that gave us a platform to air issues relating to the disability movement. The Post gave space for issues relating to the disability movement. My wish is that this paper should be resuscitated. I feel if this paper can be given chance to start again. It can be very good for the nation,” said Hamuhuma.