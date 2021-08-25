IT’S A NEW DAWN…time for all Zambians to be truly free – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will not tolerate any form of discrimination, adding that his Cabinet will be a reflection of the 10 provinces of Zambia.

In his speech after being sworn-in as the country’s seventh President at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium yesterday, President Hichilema also assured a restoration of the rule of law in the country.

He said his government would treat ethnic diversity in the country as a strength.

President Hichilema and his Vice-President Mutale Nalumango were sworn in after beating incumbent Edgar Lungu by over a million votes in the August 12 general election.

“We have no tolerance for any form of discrimination, and we commit to ensuring our government will be a reflection of our 10 provinces. Just wait a while, see when we announce the Cabinet. You’ll be very proud of us because the Cabinet will be inclusive and will have members from all the 10 provinces of Zambia,” he said as the crowd cheered on. “We treat diversity as a strength. Never again should any difference be used for political mileage or to favour one over another. Not at all. Every citizen will be availed equal opportunity to participate in the socio-economic development of our nation.”

President Hichilema pledged a fair share of development across the country.

“We will not be selective when it comes to development of our country. All regions will have an equitable share of investments because they deserve it. That’s why they elected us into office with such a strong mandate under very difficult circumstances,” he added.

On governance, the Head of State promised to restore the rule of law and promote good governance.

He further promised to fulfill his campaign promises.

“Good governance and the rule of law are very important; they’re very important ingredients to the environment. The UPND Alliance administration will enhance good governance and strictly uphold the rule of law – as I said already,” he said. “We’ll live up to our campaign promises by ensuring that all citizens are equal before the law without exception – absolutely! None anything close to animal farm, but we mean proper equity, proper equality before the law.”

And President Hichilema pledged a clear distinction among the three arms of government.

“We in the Executive should not interfere in the way of other arms of government. Our Constitution provides for separation of powers of these arms of government, and we will endevour to promote this principle in order to enhance good governance in our country. And hopefully that we will have an impact in the region in a small way,” President Hichilema said. “Coordination to deliver for our people will, however, be of critical importance because these four arms of government, as I shall indicate, including the media, need to coordinate – need to have a shared vision to better the lives of our people. So, coordination will be important and it will be done.”

Meanhwile, President Hichilema declared a “new dawn” where the media will regulate themselves.

He said never again will any media institution be closed by government.

“Fellow citizens, it’s a new dawn. The Fourth Estate, as I said, the media will be free. For you the media, you will be truly free to operate independently without looking over your shoulder who is teargassing you, who is shutting down your radio station, who is shutting down your television station, because you have said something that they do not like,” he assured. “It’s your role to self-regulate. It is your role to report fairly and responsibly so you can build this society to be at a level never seen before. That’s your responsibility. Responsibility comes with obligation. Sort out the mess among society, you have the freedom to do that. Time has come for all Zambians to be truly free. I believe after the 12th of August you have gone to bed feeling free, feeling safe. There will be a more higher sense of safety as we proceed. That’s our commitment to you.”

On political cadreism, President Hichilema pledged a complete shift to normalcy.

“I want to reiterate that gone are the days when political cadres will take over the functions of the public service workers in a market, in a bus stop, in a government office and other places. Absolutely never again!” President Hichilema said. “Our administration will not allow such disorder because you cannot grow the economy, you cannot create jobs, you cannot offer business opportunities in a disorderly manner. You are free to use bus stops, you are free to trade in a market. You are free to do that which you wish, of course knowing that where your freedom ends someone else’s freedom starts. That’s the way it shall be going forward.’

He further assured civil servants that none of them would be politically victimised by being retired in national interest as it happened under the previous administration.

“Our administration will ensure that sanity returns to all our places, all our communities. The days of government workers being retired in national interest for political or unfair grounds are over. Completely over because you are entitled to a job in the public service. It doesn’t matter where you were born. It doesn’t matter who your mother or father is because you did not choose,” said President Hichilema. “That’s a natural phenomenon. It’s an occasion that is determined by God and God only. So, you will not be victimised for that reason. So, those that were victimised along these lines, please provide the information, prepare to return to your work because you deserve it.”