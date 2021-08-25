Women participation in Zambian politics still remains below standards, observes Carter Centre

THE Carter Center says it is unfortunate that despite constitutional provisions for gender equity in the National Assembly and local councils, women’s participation and representation in Zambia remains below international and regional standards.

The Carter Center has released its preliminary report on Zambia’s August 12 general elections, which were successful despite the un-level playing field and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carter Center commended voters, polling officials, civil society, national observation organisations, and party agents for their democratic commitment during election day and throughout the post-election period.

However, the mission noted that despite recurrent pledges of peaceful conduct from key stakeholders, the electoral process was tainted by instances of violence that resulted in the loss of lives.

It stated that the campaign environment was marked by increasing polarisation and an uneven playing field that limited the UPND’s constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of movement and association while the then ruling Patriotic Front party’s activities went largely unrestricted.

The Center also noted that the deployment of the army on August 1 lacked constitutional basis because it was not an action dictated by public emergency or national disasters.

“The campaign was characterised by clear pro-government bias in state-owned media, whose online accounts also repeatedly broadcast political disinformation. The online campaign was marred by significant obstacles to participation, culminating in the imposition of blanket online communications restrictions that started on election day and lasted more than 48 hours. Online freedom of expression was thereby subjected to historically unprecedented limits in Zambia,” it stated.

It stated that political participation was restricted by prohibitive candidacy fees and a minimum education requirement that disproportionately affected women, as well as by the lack of compliance with progressive regulations on the part of the government and political parties and by gaps in the overall regulatory framework.

The Centre congratulated to President Hakainde Hichilema on his victory and welcomed his strong call for peace and reconciliation.

It also praised former president Edgar Lungu for conceding swiftly, “allowing for a peaceful transition of power.”