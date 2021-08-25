Zambian economics student nominated to US Society of Scholars

A YOUNG US-based Zambian student has been nominated to join the National Society of Collegiate Scholars due to her excellent academic performance.

Bwalya, daughter of Lusaka lawyer Anthony Kasolo, is among students nationwide who were nominated to the Society.

She is a student of economics at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) is an honours organisation that recognises and elevates high-achieving students.

The NSCS provides career and graduate school connections, leadership, and service opportunities, and gives out more than US $750,000 annually in scholarships, awards, and chapter funds.

As a member, Bwalya will be part of a prestigious community with lifetime benefits.

“I’m pleased to inform you that due to your excellent academic performance at The University of Texas at San Antonio, you have been nominated to join The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS),” reads the notice from NSCS director of Scholar Engagement Susan Kuper. “Bwalya you are among a small percentage of students nationwide who are nominated to the Society. The fact you’re in the top of your class is an accomplishment you’ve earned and should be proud of. And so, it’s my honour to officially invite you to join your high-achieving peers at UTSA as a proud member of NSCS.”

Other categories include Leadership Development where there are exclusive awards and programmes available to members, such as Semester at Sea, Absolute Internship, Make School, Future Docs Abroad, and Hult International Business School.

Some notable honourary members of the Society include, former US president Jimmy Carter, former senator John McCain, former secretary of defence Dr Robert Gates, 16 members of the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 List, and nearly 200 Fulbright scholars.