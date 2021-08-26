Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: 21 questions in 2021 for the President of Zambia

The Office of President of the Republic of Zambia is the most significant and most consequential office in the land. This simply means that such an office comes with great responsibilities. For this reason, our people hope and trust that anyone who ascends to this highest office in the land would be a man or woman of great character. Therefore, the President of Zambia cannot afford to be incompetent or complacent like what we saw in the last few years because, this very office is responsible for the lives of millions of our people. On February 20, 2020, I published an article in the Mast Newspaper which contained 20 questions for the then Republican President of Zambia. These questions presented to his Excellency Edgar C. Lungu last year had been on the minds of many Zambians. But of course, in his fashion of ignoring important issues, the then president did not bother to respond or address any of the things we highlighted for the powers that be.

In this article, we seek to present 21 questions in 2021 for president Hakahinde Hichilema (HH) pertaining to his vision for the country and the challenging journey ahead which he has embarked on. Number 1. Sir, it is a well-known fact that the Zambian people endured some very unfortunate circumstances under the previous regime, for example, the gassing of innocent civilians in 2019. The previous administration did nothing about such crimes, yet we had about 50 plus people who died for nothing. President HH, will your administration launch an inquiry into such horrific atrocities committed against the Zambian people? Number 2. Mr. President, you promised the entire nation that you will sell off the presidential jet plane bought by Edgar Lungu. Sir, will you give the Zambian people a time frame as to when this plane will be sold by the state and for how much? Number 3. President HH, the other questions I would like to draw your attention to, is the issue of the coronavirus pandemic. Sir, what will you do differently from the Patriotic Front (PF) in terms of fighting the pandemic? Will you completely shut down the economy if or when cases begin to rise, as we saw in Botswana, South Africa, and Malawi? What about the misappropriated COVID-19 funds received from donors while the PF was in power, how will you recover those funds?

The election victory for the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its alliance partners on August 12, 2021, has undoubtably provided us with a great opportunity for a fresh start as a nation. The message of unity, peace, reconciliation and working together for national building coming from the leaders in this new administration is very inspiring and quite timely. However, there are those among us who feel that the UPND alliance government is preaching amnesty for those in the previous administration who may have committed crimes. Therefore, to put this on record sir, here are some questions pertaining to this topic; Number 4. President HH, will you champion the fight against corruption without fear or favour? If so, does this mean that you are committed to not stand in the way of prosecution of even the former head of state Dr Edgar C. Lungu if evidence is availed to you and the nation at large that the former president did to any extent engage in corruption? Number 5. Sir, will you ensure that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other investigative wings of the state are truly independent to do their job without political interference? Number 6. On corruption, the people of Zambia to this day would like to know the following: who bought the 42 fire tenders? Who owns the 48 mysterious houses? Who was in charge of the Mukula tree scandal? And so, Mr. President, will you help the Zambian people with answers to these and many more questions of public interest.

As a previous victim of oppression, intimidation, and false imprisonment, you will agree with me that there is an imminent need for your government to change the reality of our politics. Number 7. Mr President, are you committed to implementing reforms that will make sure that politicians do not use or misuse the public order Act to oppress their opponents? Number 8. Sir, will you change the work culture in our civil servants, and ensure that these men and women develop seriousness when it comes to serving the people? Number 9. President, Hichilema, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) needs immediate attention. Do you promise to make sure that this national television company is not used as a tool for the UPND alliance propaganda as the case has been with all the previous administrations? Are you going to transform ZNBC to becoming a truly unbiased national television broadcaster? Number 10. Is the UPND alliance administration able to guarantee the freedoms and liberties of ordinary citizens for example, the freedom of assembly, freedom of association, freedom of expressions and others? In other words, can we envision a Zambia under your leadership where citizens are able to protest for a just cause without state interference? Number 11. What is your plan for re-negotiating our debt? Will this government get us to where president Levy Mwanawasa got us; a nation that was almost debt free? Please give us a specific time as to when we can get to see Zambia debt free under your administration. Number 12. Mr President, will the UPND alliance government live up to its promise of offering free education for all Zambians regardless of our backgrounds or heritage. As I understand it, this free education will be from grade one until university level. Therefore, what will happen to those students who are currently on the so-called government student loan scheme which was introduced by the PF regime? Will those student loans be forgiven?

Now, I understand that there are a lot of expectations from the Zambian people with regards to your promises, especially in terms of fixing the economy. I am very confident myself, that is your area of expertise without question. However, there are some questions we should ask for clarity. Number 13. Since mining is the backbone of our economy, what will happen to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) plc and Mopani Copper Mines now that you are President? Sir, you are well informed that governments are not-for-profit institutions, but rather the primary role of government is to provide a service. However, the PF government took over two major copper mines namely, Mopani Copper Mines and KCM. This attempt by the PF government to run the mines was nothing but a deceptive move to try and score political points ahead of the elections. Because, if Vandeta was such an evil investor not worthy of running KCM, why did the PF government say nothing about a Chinese mine in Kasempa known as Jifumpa mines, where our people working for that mine do not have medical cover? Also, these miners at Jifumpa do not work shifts, sometimes people go to work for a full day or for 2 days continuously. This is absolutely absurd and against labour laws. Sir, did you as the opposition leader then know anything about Jifumpa mining? If so, what is the future like now for this specific mine? Number 14. President, there is a serious problem of Chinese exploitation in our country at many levels. What will the government do about this modern-day exploitation disguised as investment?

Today, if one travels the length and breadth of our country, especially from Lusaka to the Copperbelt. The first thing one will observe vividly is the block making enterprises owned by Turkish businessmen. Number 15. Mr. president, is it in order that in 2021 we as Zambians cannot own business that makes pavers and blocks for construction, but yet we have to for someone from Turkey to be an investor in this business venture? Sir, how will you fix this predicament in our construction industry? Number 16. Mr President, what are your specific plans with the gold mining booming in North-Western Province? How can Zambians be shareholders in these gold mines and seriously benefit from them as they should? Number 17. Also, as you attempt to take the same actions with regards to the gold mines in North-Western Province, what will you do about the emerald mines in Lufwanyama and other areas on the Copperbelt? Because all emerald mines are owned by foreigners and have never benefited Zambians in any tangible way.

Another subject of paramount importance to the economy is agriculture. We heard the PF government boasting that they had recorded a bumper harvest in the agriculture sector. Even though the facts do not support such claims from the previous regime, we would like to know what the UPND alliance government will do differently from the previous administration in the agriculture sector. Number 18. How many bags of fertilizers will you allocate to peasant farmers who need support from the government? And is there a specific timeline when all these farming inputs will be delivered to farmers across the nation? Number 19. Since the kwacha is appreciating and doing well as you promised, when are we going to see a uniform decline in the prices of basic commodities? It is self-defeating to have our currency appreciate yet the food prices on the market still remain high. Number 20. Sir, after having won the presidency by a massive landslide, are you already thinking of being a candidate again for the UPND in 2026 seeking re-election as president of the Republic? Or do you think you will be a one-term president like Nelson Mandela? Number 21. Mr. President, you have very few female members of the alliance elected to Parliament in this administration. Thus, will you consider nominating more females to parliament than males for purpose of gender parity?

Mr. president congratulations on your victory, your story of perseverance and hard work is an inspiring lesson for our beloved country. Generations to come will remember the elections of August 12, 2021, with pride and great amazement. We shall continue to pray for you that you will succeed in serving our country with distinction.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com