THIS IS THE END OF PF…unlike UNIP and MMD, PF are in worse situation – Zulu

FORMER Chipangali’s Rukuzye ward councillor Hannile Zulu has charged that the PF government was mentally and spiritually violent.

Zulu says the PF stands in a worst situation of getting into oblivion than other former ruling parties.

Responding to Given Lubinda’s question to Zambians on why his party lost the August 12 general elections, Zulu said leadership is about serving people and not the other way round.

“Ba (Mr) Given Lubinda I learnt in my early years never to hit a woman when down. Right now, you may cause that to happen. In your weeping for the lost positions remember not to continue patronising the people of Zambia. For they know what you are up to. Ba Given Lubinda, leadership is about serving the people and not the people serving the leaders,” she said, in a statement. “And now as you are out of power you want to pretend you can serve the people, my foot! It has always been the people serving you when you are in power. The way we fear you, the way you laugh at us! The way you frown at poor people, you mock the unprivileged as if there’s no tomorrow. When you have eaten, it means all Zambians have eaten. Behold Ba Given Lubinda, fear God and give him Glory!!! God listens to the poor people’s cries especially when fellow man is arrogant towards their needs.”

Zulu said although Lubinda was playing smart, he could not seal all the violations of duties that the PF administration committed.

“The Patriotic Front was brutal and this is the end of the party. It is the very reason why you confess that it is God’s intervention that Zambia’s August 2021 polls failed the PF. Everything was wrong,” he charged. “So, to start asking Zambians to name one by one what went wrong during PF’s reign is to ask for what? A death sentence? Please I beg you, power is sweet but leave the people alone. Zambians have decided to move on. A bandage has been put on the people’s wounds and it is vital to work towards its healing. PF was psychologically, physically, mentally, spiritually violent. Honestly how do you ambush fellow Zambians with teargas! Ba Given Lubinda in case the justice man didn’t know it better teargas is a war solution. When did elections become foreign wars? Count it too as one of the reasons Zambians empathised more with the new President.”

Zulu said the PF was ignorant of people’s suffering.

“How do you forget how your team behaved each time poor people came to you for help? You’ve been ignorant of people’s suffering while you ignored the people, poverty levels skyrocketed everywhere, and people had to pretend that all was well,” she said. “PF officials laughed at poor people and said Zambia was doing fine. PF was intolerant to several human rights one of them was free speech. How many times were the M’membes, Nyirendas, Mitis and others persecuted? Independent political activists like me were told to watch our backs, media houses closed without any regard to its journalists, officials and workers. How many journalists died or left the country through PF’s human rights abuse? The President’s own relatives suffered in the face of state security and at the hands of state security. This is where security behaved like wild dogs, pounced and attacked the President’s relatives and yet we learn during adolescent that charity begins at home and it never ends there.”

Zulu said unlike UNIP and MMD, the PF stands in a worst situation of oblivion.

“There’s going to be change and if HH’s [Hakainde Hichilema] administration gets overpowered and are blinded by power, we shall be there to remind President HH’s leadership about all this and the new promises he’s given us. Thus, unlike UNIP and MMD, the PF ‘stands in a worse situation of oblivion,” she said. “And most Zambians are crying for you because they were made to run for the crumbs that fell from your tables. Soon Zambians will learn that yours were crumbs, just crumbs. The Most High bless my fellow Zambians, President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND government and grant us all the wisdom and empathy so we can live happily in this promised land.”