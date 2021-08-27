I don’t want to hear nor think about PF – Nyawa

CHIEF Nyawa of the Tonga people of Kazungula district in Southern Province has charged that the PF turned Zambians into beggars.

In an interview, Nyawa said he did not even want to hear nor think about PF anymore because it had reduced people of Southern Province to beggars yet since independence they were self-reliant.

“PF was a devil regime that must not be brought back into leadership again by any means. It’s a pillow of Satan where when the devil wants to finish up somebody he uses it. Let’s not even think about PF anymore like we don’t want to think about Satan. Let’s just move forward and never look back,” he said.

Nyawa said the PF government messed up chiefs by turning them into cadres.

“PF messed us up, the chiefs. If you want to propose marriage to a woman, don’t show her a lavish lifestyle of money because she will know that you are just pretending to make her accept your proposal and the day you will stay with her you will run out of money. They enticed us with money and bicycles but we told our headmen to accept the gifts but never to vote for them and I’m glad our people just did as we guided them,” Nyawa said. “Those bicycles they were giving us are nothing because in my chiefdom I have about 500 headmen but was only given 100 bicycles. So we told our people that get the bicycles but never vote for them. What God has given you accept but never vote for them. And exactly our people did very well not to vote for PF.”

He added that PF was a bad regime that never put on payroll a successor of any chief who died while on the thrown.

“Under UNIP and MMD once a chief dies the successor was immediately put on a payroll but under this PF government those that ascended to chieftainship after the death of their predecessor were never put on payroll because it wanted to abolish chiefdoms,” he claimed.

Nyawa said there was too much tribalism which posed a danger to the country.

“In the same vein I want to implore the new President, Hakainde Hichilema never to entertain tribalism that we saw under the PF government. But I’m comforted by the votes President HH got across the country because it showed that people rejected PF tribalism,” he said.

Nyawa urged the new government to treat chiefs like was the case in the MMD and UNIP administrations.

“Let us be people that are self-reliant and not dependent. Yes, we can ask for help from government where we fail but let’s not be encouraged to be beggars or greedy,” he said.

And Nyawa complained that farming in Southern Province had extremely gone down under the PF government.

“We southerners didn’t know handouts but PF reduced us to beggars by denying us fertiliser. Our people now are doing paperwork to get two packs of inputs that the PF left us with under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) but we want to reject that. In other provinces farmers are getting eight packs. PF killed us here in Southern Province,” he complained.

Nyawa also said the PF government never showed care to farming including the livestock sector.

“And we are happy that now we have a President who understands farming. Life became hard even in town because maize producers who are farmers from Southern Province were tactically removed from the chain by denying them fertilizer thereby paralysing them,” he said.

Nyawa expressed happiness that the new government has pledged to fight corruption.