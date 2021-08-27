UPND Alliance determined to clean-up the mess created by the previous administration – Milupi

THE UPND Alliance council of presidents says the UPND Alliance government is determined to clean-up the mess that was created by the PF regime over the past seven years.

Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) president and UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi addressed journalists at the UPND Alliance secretariat in Mass Media area in Lusaka yesterday.

Those present at the briefing were Zambia Must Prosper Movement leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya, All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni, Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) president Ernest Mwansa, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati and New Labour Party (NLP) president Fresher Siwale.

Others are National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Josephs Akafumba, Republican Progressive Party (RPP) president Leslie Chikuse, leader of a splinter of National Restoration Party (NAREP) Charles Maboshe and Movement for National Transformation (MNT) president Daniel Mvula Shimunza.

Milupi begun by registering a message of appreciation by the UPND Alliance to Zambians for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves during Tuesday’s presidential inauguration at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“We equally salute our women and men in uniform for maintaining law and order. We are grateful for the solidarity expressed by our leaders of opposition [political parties] in the country who were physically present to witness as President Hichilema and Vice-President Nalumango took the oath of office,” Milupi said. “This speaks to how robust our democratic environment in this country is. That said, we are confident that with such kind of national and international cooperation, the mammoth task of actualising the key national issues by President Hichilema will be eased up for the benefit of all Zambians.”

He indicated that the task before the UPND Alliance administration is about delivering a Zambia that guarantees basic needs for all her citizens and one in which fundamental human rights and property of citizens are protected.

Milupi added that on Tuesday, the journey towards realising that dream was commenced by the UPND Alliance.

“The last seven years of the previous was just about the worst breakdown of law and order that we had ever experienced as a nation. Grand corruption, theft of resources, exploitation and abuse of office was the order of the day,” he said.

“[But] this came to an end that day when President Hakainde Hichilema assumed the presidency. All those who were involved in these vices will be made to account for their actions, through the legal and due processes of the law.”

Milupi added that: “as the UPND Alliance government, [we] are determined to clean-up the mess that was created by the previous administration.”

“In addition, we would like to reiterate the message of peace and reconciliation, as stated by President Hichilema,” said Milupi. “However, ours being a government of laws and not of men, we’ll ensure that all arms of government work independently – without political interference.”

He also underscored that the UPND government would carry out its functions in a very fair and transparent manner.

“In President Hichilema’s words, the road ahead will not be without challenges. But with a clear vision and plan, we shall overcome and deliver on the aspirations of our people,” stressed Milupi.