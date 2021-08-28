Free education demands now premature, dishonest and unrealistic – NAQEZ

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says free education for all cannot be realised in 2021 as the new administration will have to rearrange a number of economic and social parameters to facilitate for its systematic implementation in Zambia.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said NAQEZ cannot believe that some individuals were busy calling for free secondary education from the UPND government which is in office barely two days.

President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn into office on Tuesday and is yet to announce his full Cabinet. PF activist Raphael Nakacinda, on Thursday, criticised the UPND free education policy, telling people to only prepare their children’s groceries because school fees would be taken care of by the UPND government.

“Without sounding political, we find these demands premature, dishonest, unrealistic, unreasonable, gravely misleading and lacking any social, moral, economic and political footing,” Chansa said. “At this stage, we need to give the new team clear space to make obvious and necessary adjustments to create room for free education. We believe that free education is achievable as long as government gives highest premium to education.”

He said at a time when all citizens, including school going children had legitimately given the new President time to settle down in office, calling for immediate offering of free education for all was unthinkable and regrettable.

“We hold a strong view that free education for all cannot be realised in 2021 as the new administration will have to rearrange a number of economic and social parameters to facilitate for systematic implementation of free education in Zambia,” he said.

Chansa said free education across the board was not petty business and demands proper planning, major realignments and clear budgetary allocation to the sector.

“Therefore, any well-meaning and reasonable Zambian cannot pressurise a government which is just two days old. We appeal to parents to ignore any uncharacteristic voice over free education but gain more patience and continue supporting education by paying school fees,” said Chansa. “NAQEZ is very hopeful that the new government will soon prepare adequately and support free education for the benefit of all citizens.”