NGOCC will continue to offer credible checks and balances – Mulenga

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it will continue to offer credible checks and balances as a collective with other civil society actors in promoting good governance and the rule of law.

Board chairperson Mary Mulenga said NGOCC looked forward to every citizen, women, men and youth, young and old, embracing the spirit of hard work and respect for each other.

She also looked forward to the UPND Alliance administration building on the strengths and successes of the PF-led government.

Mulenga said NGOCC acknowledges and appreciates the mandate that the Zambian electorates bestowed on President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango to spearhead Zambia’s governance architecture for the next five years.

Mulenga said the emphatic nature and clarity of nod through the ballot was testament of the hope and aspirations that Zambians had placed in the UPND Alliance administration.

“We also applaud the spirit of maintaining the symbol of gender balancing in the highest office of the land. NGOCC also appreciates the professional and peaceful manner with which the handover of instruments of power was conducted during the inauguration on 24th August 2021. Indeed, Zambia continues to be a beacon of peace and an example of a maturing democracy to Africa and the rest of the world,” she said. “It is our sincere hope that all Zambians will embrace the call to national unity as made by His Excellency the President in his inaugural speech.”

Mulenga said NGOCC noted the clear positions and resolve of the new administration on issues of providing equal opportunities and inclusiveness for poverty reduction; fostering national unity; curbing corruption, caderism and political violence; enhancing land acquisition and administration; prioritising education, health, and agriculture sectors while safeguarding the environment; promotion of good governance and the rule of law.

She said NGOCC was hopeful that the UPND government would embrace gender sensitive, consultative and participatory approaches to allow citizens contribute to strategies that would see the emancipation of the majority of the poor and marginalised in the country.

Mulenga said the new government’s focus on restoring economic stability and promoting inclusive economic development provided a fresh breath to the economic turmoil that many ordinary citizens especially women have had to endure in the past years.

“By and large, it is our firm belief that government’s focus on lowering fiscal deficit, reducing public debt, among other macro-economic fundamentals, will contribute to improving social sector spending and ultimately necessitating provision of adequate basic social services such as education, health and broad-based social protection for the majority of our people and especially women and girls,” she said.

“Further, NGOCC welcomes the new administration’s resolve to restore public order in the markets and public transport facilities and allow the local councils to take up their rightful management functions. This is a magnanimous position of public good as it will go a long way in assuring smooth business operations and safety of traders, transporters and users of these facilities and make these spaces safer for all and especially women and girls.”

On corruption, Mulenga said this had over the years remained a huge drain on national resources and a challenge to Zambia’s development trajectory.

She said corruption had the tendency of diverting the much-needed resources from the treasury to pockets of a few selfish individuals.

Mulenga said from a gender perspective, it was mostly the poor and vulnerable that bear the brunt of corruption as it gives rise to absence of essential drugs and medical supplies in health facilities, absence of basic education materials, inequalities in accessing economic opportunities as well as the growing income inequalities.

“These are a serious indicator of the far-reaching repercussions of unbridled corruption and at the heart of this is the face of a woman. It is therefore, gratifying to note the new administration’s resolve to wage a more decisive fight against corruption at all levels,” she said. “NGOCC remains committed to discharging its mandate with sobriety of thinking and professionalism. We shall continue partnering with government in advancing the status of gender equality and women’s rights, especially the focus on increasing the number of women, youth and people living with disabilities in key decision-making positions. We reiterate our appeal to His Excellency to consider appointing more women in decision making positions particularly in Parliament. We shall continue to offer credible checks and balances as a collective with other civil society actors in promoting good governance and the rule of law.”

Mulenga said a new dawn had “indeed emerged with the new team of women, men and youth in leadership at all levels”.

“We look forward to the UPND Alliance administration building on the strengths and successes of the previous Patriotic Front (PF) led government. We look forward to every citizen, women, men and youth, young and old, embracing the spirit of hard work and respect for each other. We look forward to the spirit of unity in diversity reigning in our country as One Zambia One Nation.”