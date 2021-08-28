PF would have known their fate before elections if Post was running – Mambo

THIS is the second independence for Zambia, says Bishop John Mambo.

“I am saying this because all institutions of governance and the behaviour of all of us behaving as brothers and sisters, has been reignited,” he said following the election and inauguration of Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s 7th President.

Bishop Mambo was elated that President Hichilema had freed the opposition to offer checks and balances to his government.

“ZNBC, which has mocked people for a long time…You and me pay TV levy whether we like it or not at the beginning of the month. Times of Zambia and Daily Mail can no longer pretend they are being directed, no,” he noted. “If anything, their own broadcasting stations, their own Times of Zambia, their own Daily Mail made PF to lose. The number one thing that made PF to lose was shutting down media institutions, starting with The Post.”

Bishop Mambo said The Post dug deeper and exposed issues no matter who was involved.

He said if The Post was running today, PF would have known their fate before elections.

He said The Post took the PF to State House.

“But immediately they won, they used the Bemba word, icikupempula ecikulya (what betrays you is that which fraternises you),” Bishop Mambo said.

He said the PF celebrated shutting down The Post.

Bishop Mambo said the destruction of The Post gave PF the marching orders because they could not get the true information on their chances.

And Bishop Mambo expressed worry over the seven-day period between the declaration of the President-elect and his swearing in, saying it was too long and allowed criminals to seal loopholes.

“During that time there is a lot of economic sabotage and destruction. By the time the new President moves into State House you think all is well. The same people who smile at him they are the same people who have destroyed files. Why did it take the secretary to the treasury to stop new contracts after the 16th of August?” Bishop Mambo said.

He said seven days should only be considered where there is a petition.

“If there is no petition, immediately that president is declared, let him move in because they will seal more loopholes. But in these seven days, they have stolen more than before,” he said.

And Bishop Mambo said the past should be buried.

“We should never see a cadre going round and saying BOMA BOMA no no no. BOMA is for all of us,” he said. “That slogan president Lungu never condemned. We should never see a cadre dancing on top of mattresses full of money. Drug Enforcement is seeing, and all these institutions are looking now they are…what I am saying is that President Hakainde Hichilema must totally overhaul these institutions, those who qualify, retain them and make sure there is no fear or favour.”

Bishop Mambo said the PF were kicked out of power because of arrogance.

“Most of them you could not talk to them yourselves. I would not talk to them and they made the Church to join in. Some church leaders and pastors took the position of God Almighty where they prophesied that this man is a Satanist. I saw them yesterday (Tuesday) at Heroes Stadium, they were there with VIP cards,” he said. “And Hakainde Hichilema is simply saying I am President for all. No! Those who made mistakes, he should be strong and say no, and rebuke them.”

Bishop Mambo said it was not enough to forgive some people.

“Look at the insults! Go and urinate in Kariba Dam, a Tonga will never rule,” he said in reference to Davis Mwila, a once PF secretary general.

Bishop Mambo said he was happy with President Hichilema’s pronouncement on freedom of expression for political parties because people need to know what the parties were doing.

“We need a strong opposition that will give checks and balances. We voted overwhelmingly but we may get back to a one party state,” feared Bishop Mambo. “Pretenders, they are getting one vote, I am president, one vote! Disband those parties.”