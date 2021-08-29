The perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: ex-post employees were played by PF’s political fiddle

One famous British Singer, songwriter and radio personality, Richard Paul Astley [aka Ricky Astley] rightly opined that, “I don’t trust politicians. I think that by the time they’ve made it, with the concessions they’ve had to make in those positions, I don’t believe they still have the beliefs they had at the root.”

And a renowned Russian playwright and short-story writer, Anton Chekhov once posited that, “Ordinary hypocrites pretend to be doves; political and literary hypocrites pretend to be eagles. But don’t be disconcerted by their aquiline [eagle like] appearance. They are not eagles, but rats or dogs.”

On The Perspective Today, focus is on the former workers of the now defunct Post Newspapers. The Post as a media house was an independent daily tabloid that was co-founded by Dr Fred M’membe, Mike Hall, John Mukela and Matsauso Phiri in 1991. The company was closed in 2016 by the Zambia Revenue Authority [ZRA], a government agency, following a tax dispute and was subsequently wound-up after a liquidation petition that was filed by its ex-employees.

The Post had other subsidiary businesses that included courier services. And as a media outlet, it had been a reliable source of information. It was the voice of reason and was the people’s [the governed]’s hope. For at least a dozen of years of its existence, it gave checks and balances to successive governments. It was so influential that it was even credited for the change of government in 2011, and they were rightly called the king makers.

Truthfully speaking, it was the influence that the media house wielded that unsettled the Patriotic Front [PF] government. The PF government felt it would be difficult for them to fortify their hold on power with The Post Newspaper around. And so they sought every single opportunity of completely getting it out of the way, especially as the 2016 general elections were fast approaching.

Chishimba Kabwili as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services then, threatened to shut down The Post for being critical to government. Kambwili, who was also the Chief Government Spokesperson, boasted that he had never failed to finish whatever he had started. This did not only reveal the government’s intention, but also showed the determination by government to completely shut down the newspaper. At that point, it was just a matter of time before their intent would finally become a reality.

It was so unfortunate that the closure of The Post by government took away the people’s voice. Government which was supposed to take the people’s interests at heart, was the one that shattered the people’s hopes, for the sake of their own interests as politicians. John Adams, says “Government is instituted for the common good: for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honour, or private interest of any one, family, or class of men.”

If you come to think of it, you cannot close down a company that had employed thousands of people over a disputed tax bill. You choose to close a company in a nation like Zambia where unemployment is already high and further add thousands more. What kind of thinking was that? It was so illogical. The best would have been allowing the company to pay the bill in installments.

It is actually saddening to note that the PF government was only interested in their own survival, at the expense of the common good of the entire nation. The Mast Newspaper revealed that, “On June 21, 2016, government, through the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), closed the newspaper over a disputed tax bill. As a legal battle ensued to reopen the company, five former Post employees namely Andrew Chiwenda, Roy Habaalu, Mwendalubi Mweene, Abel Mboozi and Bonaventure Bwalya filed for liquidation, claiming the company had failed to pay their dues.”

It actually pricks my heart to learn that the unsuspecting ex-employees were unscrupulously constrained by the politicians to file for liquidation, whose proceeds have not been availed to them to date. As the old adage goes, “The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.” In this case, politicians were not any better than King Fred [Dr. M’membe]; they would later learn that the ‘devil’ they had known for over 20 years that is the angel [PF] that only appeared in 2011.

In quoting Mr. Chilufya Tayali, the March 17, 2017 edition of The Mast Newspaper reported that, “The government agents coerced five workers of The Post to selfishly initiate ‘winding-up petition’ [Liquidation] against the company. The five workers were selfish because they only looked at what was offered to them, forgetting other 2,000 plus workers, who are now without jobs. The five workers filed an ex-parte application to appoint the mastermind of this scheme, Lewis Mosho of Messrs Lewish Nathan Advocates to be appointed provisional liquidator and the application was granted without hearing the other party, said Tayali.”

Another adage says that, “Grass is always greener on the other side”, though the reality is actually different from what is perceived from a distance. It is disheartening to note that the ex-employees of The Post learnt it a hard way. A Professor of English Literature, Austin O’malley rightly pointed out that, “A politician is like quicksilver: if you try to put your finger on him, you will find nothing under it.”

The former employees of the now liquidated The Post regretted the liquidation of the company; according to the Friday July 30, 2021 edition of The Mast, the workers complained urging that, “The last five years we have experienced suffering that has taken us to unimaginable levels. It has been a humiliating and depressing moment for us as we have seen our children drop out of school, our colleagues die due to depression, and all sorts of calamites befalling us. In the process, we have also seen widows and orphans among us, a situation that never existed when The Post was operating.”

The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Association [ZIIMA] has asked the newly elected United Party for National Development [UPND] Alliance government to consider intervening in the matter. And according to the Friday August 20, 2021 edition of The Mast Newspaper, ZIIMA president Jaja Coulibaly said that, “We humbly ask the new administration to revisit the closure and fraudulent liquidation of Post Newspapers by the PF administration. The President-elect may wish to be informed that so far 22 former Post employees have died without getting anything from the money they worked for…All the company assets were plundered….”

While ZIIMA had reported that 22 former employees of The Post had died without receiving their dues, a consortium of former workers disclosed that, “28 of their colleagues had died mostly of depression, appealed for help from the Republican President and mentioned that, “We do not want to see anyone of us to die again before they get this little money. We know that the liquidation law has disadvantaged us from getting our full packages, but even the little that we can get under the circumstances can help in a small way.”

The above situation makes a sad reading, and every well-meaning Zambian would support the calls by various sections of society to have the liquidation of our beloved Post Newspaper be revisited so that justice can prevail. We cannot have a situation where a company that had a lot of assets go under without taking care of the people whose interests the process sought to protect.

We hope the new government will heed the calls of the people and look at the plight of the suffering ex-employees. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

