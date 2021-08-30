Be patient; we’re being methodical – Hichilema

BE patient; we are a being methodical; we are looking at things carefully, President Hakainde Hichilema said on Saturday, somewhat in reaction to uneasiness to his yet-to-be announced full Cabinet.

He said this when he attended a church service at State House.

The church service was organised by the Southern Zambia Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.

The President reiterated that his administration would not be anchored on revenge.

“I said it openly and publicly that we are not here for vengeance, retribution. We are not here to fix anybody. That’s not what we are! What we are…. We are missionaries [and] our mission is dual. One, to re-unite this country,” President Hichilema said.

“You’ll see what the Cabinet will be [like]. You’ll see! Be patient, we are a bit methodical; we are looking at things carefully. When the Cabinet is fully composed, you’ll see the face of Zambia in there, and I think you’ll be proud.”

The President said he was motivated by the fact that Zambia was rich and that there was no reason that her people should go to bed hungry.

He added that those who would be in his Cabinet ought to know that there would be no pleasure.

“This is to work for the people, and never to take anything that belongs to the people. Let us work hard – really hard. We are in a hurry to make lives better for our people,” President Hichilema noted.

“These (State House) are not our grounds [but] they belong to the people – 18 million plus of them. We are here to work for them.”

President Hichilema, an Adventist, was quick to mention that him attending the church service: “doesn’t mean that the Adventists as a church are superior to other churches.”

“Absolutely not! The body of Christ is one. Absolutely one! Tomorrow (today) – I’m not the one who should announce this…. To demonstrate what I’m saying, tomorrow (today) we’ll have a service right here with the Catholic Church,” President Hichilema emphasised.

“State House – the people’s house – will hold services when the leaders of the various churches agree to do so, and it will be open to all churches in this country, because the body of Christ is one.”

President Hichilema continued, saying: “I would like that message not to be misunderstood, because one of the hurdles we had to cross was the perception that churches must be divided, churches must fight each other.”

“Not at all! We are one; Jesus never came here to divide us. He came here to unite us – He died for all of us. So, we must follow Jesus’ example. All are welcome, including non-Christian churches,” he said.

“We are a Christian nation [and] we shall remain so. But we should live like Christians and not pronounce it (Christianity) by word of mouth only. But live it, walk it, dream it, and relate with each other like Christians.”

President Hichilema indicated that it was a rare opportunity that: “we can be given this responsibility to run this country – to serve all the people of Zambia.”

“That we shall do and we’ll remind ourselves all the time why we are here. No one [should] feel alienated! The Presidency is not for HH [but] it is for all,” he said.

“The core message I wish to pick out from the sermon is that we are all just God’s tools. Our roles change from time to time. Sometimes we do not realise, that’s why we hate, we anger when we go through a certain phase. The reminder is that God chooses the path we walk – He knew it even before we were born. But we resist, hence we anger.”

President Hichilema pointed out that there was no need to be angry over the hurdles him and his followers endured in the opposition because such was simply God’s design.

“We know that the injustices were wrong but that’s God’s design so that we can understand certain things. [We need] to resolve those challenges so that others don’t go through what we went through,” he said, further asking the church to pray for those in leadership.

“Aren’t we created for good, and not for bad? Pray for us, guide us so that we can succeed for the people of Zambia.”

The Head of State underscored that the treasury: “is empty – completely empty.”

“It’s bleeding. But with God’s hand, with your support, we believe we’ll make a fundamental difference in months, in years to come as a team, for the children [and] the youths that put us in office, against all odds,” President Hichilema noted.

He also said Zambians did not care about isms like tribalism but only what would better their lives.

UPND national chairman Stephen Katuka and members of parliament Sylvia Masebo (Chongwe) and Jack Mwiimbu (Monze Central) were among the congregants.

Pastor Hamilton Mulendema delivered a sermon, and stressed that Hichilema faced many hurdles before assuming the Republican presidency.