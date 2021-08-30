Congratulations President Hichilema!

[By Rabson Lungu]

Congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango on winning the voters’ trust.

In every sense, the 2021 elections have turned out historic. UPND, a party in the opposition for twenty years, has convincingly ousted the Patriotic Front (PF) in power for just ten years. Voters have given the UPND a governing mandate for the next five years.

To President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, thank you for the wisdom to concede and closing the door of petitions. The decision protects Zambia’s profile of a smooth transition. National interest should always take precedence over personal interest. By accepting the will of the people, you have won yourself an indelible place in history books. There is life after public office.

Patriotic Front at large lost to a protest vote on core issues to the voter. The party closed to voter dissatisfaction and free advice from non-partisans. The good thing is that Zambians are allergic to a one-party system, so re-organise yourselves, play a constructive role as the lead opposition. Prove to voters who hire and fire that you can be the alternative.

The political race has been fierce, but in 2021 the buckle has stopped on Mr Hakainde Hichilema to govern our country selflessly. Wishes are that you enjoy good health and discharge your constitutional duties as President in the best national interest.

You have a five-year mandate to build a legacy, set the pace, and lead the nation in remarkable progress. May the trust people have given be your source of inspiration to spend political capital judiciously in transformations that benefit all Zambians.

Prove your opponents that you are a man of sound judgment with a meek and temperate spirit, a unifying character, and strong principles. Be a leader closer to the ideal antidote for everything that ails Zambia with growing threats to today’s national unity. The shared hope is that your administration, with a new mandate, will address the many national issues with a political will to foster healing, unity of purpose, drive equitable development, and address youth unemployment – now an existential threat to the peace of our nation.

May God grant you wisdom and guidance as you constitute a team of wise men and women of valour with strong character, goodwill, and virtue of service above self. The nation has been drifting unabated into a state of polarisation. Now the call is for national unity and progress across political divides and regions.

Election victories come with many inflammatory political statements against opponents that have lost power. Such could be out of the painful experience or post-election emotional distress. Let the ruling UPND moderates and hardliners alike be magnanimous in victory and not be vindictive. In the new order, allowing institutional independence should not be an option.

As the Head of State, treating your brothers and sisters in the opposition as partners in democracy and not foes will see political rancour fade away fast. In the same vein, embracing senior statesmen who are invaluable repositories of wisdom and experience may be helpful instead of maligning them. The majority of Zambians are not ideologues or blind followers of party systems. They are rational actors always after progress and unity. When government takes the wrong course, they self-mobilise for change. Should the UPND administration falter on good governance, the fate may be no different from those voted out.

Therefore, your mandate has come with high expectations that include institutional reforms. May your government address our distressed economy, an anachronistic education system with so many skill gaps in the age of agility, ineptitude in the public service, and epidemics of corruption that have imperilled dreams of Zambians at home and in the diaspora. It is time for economic diversification, the growth of an export-oriented economy, and the agribusiness sector lacking investment and modern farming technologies. We must get competitive in the African Continental Free Trade Area with more Zambians involved.

Always endeavour to resist any temptation of creating a social state of intellectual drought and ideas. Where there is freedom of the media, nations benefit from the public discourse of citizens. If anything, tolerance gives society necessary release valves in a democracy.

Zambians want every administration to succeed to the benefit of all citizens. While some will choose to be cheerleaders, others will be fierce critics. In no way should they be taken for enemies. Having a difference of opinion and an effective civil society should be the new normal.

Lastly, may the in-coming first lady, mama Mutinta Hichilema who has over the years carried herself so well, help keep your administration on track.

God bless Zambia.

‘Amano yafuma mwi fwasa yaingila mu culu’ (wisdom can be imparted from a person of low stature into a person of higher stature) – Bemba Proverb.

The author is an economist based in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. Email: rabsonlungu@gmail.com./EC