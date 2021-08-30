Dr Musokotwane most capable for the job in current circumstances, says Kalesha

THE Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Association of Zambia president Victor Kalesha says Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane is the best in the current state the country is in.

And Kalesha has clarified that the did not mention that the PF was evil to the Zambian people.

Commenting on the appointment of Dr Musokotwane as finance minister by President Hakainde Hichilema, Kalesha said there is no doubt that the minister is equal to the task.

“Dr Musokotwane is equal to the task and there is no doubt about that. He is well qualified and conversant with the economic challenges faced by Zambia in the past and in the current. We need to lay our hands on every capable Zambian to help revive the economy for a better Zambia. He might have served in the past in the same capacity but it depends on the leader you are serving under,” he said. “We are optimistic that the current government focus is in doing the best to build the economy other than what gain they get out of their service. This makes Dr Musokotwane the most capable for the job in the current circumstances we are in.”

Kalesha said gemstone miners are optimistic that the sector will be considered as one of the priority sectors in contribution to the national coffers.

“Awakening the sleeping giant in emerald mining will contribute effectively in helping in the fulfilling of the thematic areas tasked to the minister of mines,” he said. “Let’s not focus on enemies of progress condemning the appointment of Dr Musokotwane as finance minister. As emerald mining associations we welcome him as good quality inclusion in Cabinet.”

Meanwhile, Kalesha has clarified that the PF was not evil to the Zambian people as earlier reported in The Mast.

“Let me just clear that the report was not as it was reported. I understand it was a typo error by the reporter,” said Kalesha.