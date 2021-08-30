REGINA Musokotwane says when President Hakainde Hichilema is done, Zambia will be a heaven on earth.
“President Hichilema always walks the talk. He also talked about corruption and he has ways and means to stop it. Even in his cabinet if there is anybody who thinks he or she can engage into corruption that person won’t last on the job. But I know it is a tall order. It is a very difficult job because corruption is entrenched in all government departments. There is no government department that has no corrupt employees and how to eradicate it is very difficult. But I know that he will do it. I do believe that he will be in power for 10 years and the next person will have difficulties to take over from him. By the time he leaves office after 10 years, this country will be a heaven on earth, says Musokotwane. “So, from the way he is speaking, I think he has already plans and strategies on how to improve the economy and the lives of the Zambians. He also talked of the unemployment of the youths and he has been always talking about this. And he says it is not all who can be employed by government. He talks of empowerment. I am looking forward to President Hichilema starting his programme, and from the way he is talking you can see that this man is very serious…He has so much love for the Zambian people and wants them to better their lives. Those who are hard workers will be wealthy for the next 10 years. It is only the lazy ones who will suffer.”
Hard work must be rewarded. And laziness must be despised. Laziness actually is a source of evil. It is a sin. It is laziness that breeds corruption. Laziness cannot and will never lead to socio-economic development. It is said that laziness leads to destruction, lack of purpose, leads to poverty and makes one a slave.
Dr Kenneth Kaunda once noted that, “Very often it is not realised that a lazy person is an exploiter and should not be tolerated anywhere in any decent society. It is this sort of fellow who tries to find an easy way of life and very often takes to begging and stealing from some other people. He is exploiting the hard work of a decent fellow man. He is just as much a pest as a stalk-borer. The only reason why he is not given the stalk-borer treatment is that he is human.”
The Bible tells us that a sluggard’s appetite is never filled, but the desires of the diligent are fully satisfied. And that whoever is lazy regarding his work is also a brother to the master of destruction.
Proverbs 10:4 warns that, “Lazy hands make for poverty, but diligent hands bring wealth.” Further Proverbs 14:23 states that, “All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty.”
And Psalm 128:2 says, “You shall eat the fruit of the labour of your hands; you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you.”
Further, the Apostle Paul in the Bible warns that, “…The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.”
Laziness was encouraged in the PF government. A lot of them were lazy, hence the desire to earn quick money. They looked for short cuts to make fast money. This bred rampant corruption in all our public institutions, including the Ministry of Health. No wonder some PF officials were daily mocking Zambians over their poverty. The chaps were busy patronizing bus stations and streets, harassing people over money they have not worked for. We shouldn’t go back to that shameful life.
