Kelvin Sampa leaves PF

[Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

Former Kasama Central lawmaker Kelvin Sampa says he has ditched the opposition Patriotic Front in order to concentrate on his family and business activities.

He told journalists at a media briefing in Kasama that he was taking rest from politics in order to build on his businesses and have enough time with the family.

Sampa said it was not easy for him to resign from the PF but he had no option.

The former lawmaker said he was no longer a PF member because time has come for him to concentrate full-time on his businesses and continue contributing to the well-being of the country.

Sampa said he holds the people of Kasama in high esteem.

Sampa served the constituency from 2016 to 2021.

He said though tough and painful, his decision to resign was not influenced by anyone but it was a personal.

He said he would continue helping youths in different avenues of life because he was very passionate about youths.

Sampa urged PF members to respect his decision.

He also thanked former president Edgar Lungu for according him the opportunity to serve the people of Kasama Central Constituency.