Medicine Safety: The Zambian Historical Perspective – Part IV

[By Brian Muwanei Kabika]

1. Introduction

In this article, we shall continue to discuss where we left in Part III, on laws that were enacted post-independence, 1964, to regulate medicines for public health protection in Zambia. Today’s discussion focuses on the Pharmaceutical Act No. 14 of 2004 of the Laws of Zambia (Act) that repealed and replaced the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Chapter 229 of 1940 (Poisons Act). Apart from repealing the Pharmacy and Poison’s Act, the Pharmaceutical Act repealed the Therapeutic Substances Act, Chapter 310. The Act also did away with the provisions in the Food and Drugs Act Chapter 303 that regulated cosmetics and medical devices.

(viii) The Pharmaceuticals Act No. 14 of 2004

The Pharmaceuticals Act No.14 of 2004 of the Laws of Zambia established the Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (PRA). The PRA was born out of the many challenges that were observed in regulating drugs and availability of medicines, especially essential drugs and replaced the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. The pharmaceutical industry also had its own problems, resulting in the development of the National Drug Policy of 1999 by the Ministry of Health (NDP). The aim of the policy was:

“to create an enabling environment in which the local pharmaceutical manufacturing sector will be able to grow and contribute positively to the overall aims of the objectives of the National Drug Policy by local production of essential drugs.”

The challenges in pharmaceutical regulation could have been numerous but some of them were:

a. The term “medicine” in several Acts of Parliament was inconsistently defined.

b. Terminologies such as “poison”, “drug” and “therapeutic substances” were used interchangeably in a number of legislation without a clear distinction.

c. Regulation of veterinary medicines was provided in the Food and Drugs Act, the law that was enforced by local authorities (councils) instead of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, an institution that was mandated by law to regulate medicines.

d. Different government institutions were involved in the regulation of medicines thereby causing duplication of work, disharmony among institutions and increasing regulatory costs. The institutions were the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the Ministry of Health through the provincial and district offices (MoH), and councils which fall under the Ministry of Local Government.

e. The Food and Drugs Laboratory (though nowhere was it provided in the laws) established to test the quality and standard of medicines had improper capacity to undertake the same due to inadequate man power, poor funding, lack of testing chemicals, among other reasons.

f. There was no dedicated medicines or poison or drug-testing laboratory for the Board to scientifically ascertain standards of medicines. The laboratory was sitting under the Ministry of Health, testing food quality and occasionally, medicines. This deprived the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of fully utilising the laboratory to test the quality of the drugs that were circulating on the Zambia market.

g. The powers of authorised officers or inspectors were inadequate to enforce the laws relating to the regulation of medicines under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act.

h. A licensed premise, for example, could not be closed/suspended for violating the law regardless of the seriousness of the offence or the crime until at the expiry of the licence that is when a determination could be made either to renew the licences or not.

i. Licences to trade in drugs and poisons were issued by different institutions, instead of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, which should have been the main player in the regulation of medicines.

j. The maximum punishment for violating laws was a fine ranging between K450 and K600 or imprisonment of six months. The weak penalties were not adequate hence, needed to be revised.

k. Travellers carrying controlled poisons or drugs or medicines for personal use were required to have an import permit issued by the Director of Medical Services instead of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board which was mandated by law to regulate poisons.

l. The Pharmacy and Poisons Act had outlived its usefulness to regulate medicines.

m. Lacunae or gaps in the existing laws to effectively regulate medicines. For example, medicines were not classified as pharmacy or general sale or prescription-only medicines like in Britain.

n. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board had no structures/physical presence countrywide to properly carryout its mandate of medicine regulation, but instead, relied on other institutions like the council officers in the Ministry of Local Government and employees of the Ministry of Health in provinces and districts, in addition to part-time inspectors it had appointed.

The NDP made recommendations for the establishment of the Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (PRA) under the drug legislation review, to be carrying out the functions as set out therein: enforcement of drug legislation, drug registration, pharmaceutical licensing, pharmaceutical inspection, pharmaceutical quality control, drug information and monitoring of drug promotion/advertising, post-market drug surveillance and adverse drug reaction monitoring, control of clinical trials, international corporation/networking on drug/pharmaceuticals/medicines, the implementation of drug policy, appropriate data base management, registration of pharmacists and pharmacy technologists and drug selection and formulary activities.

It was out of the NDP that the Pharmaceutical Act was born and enacted in September 2004. The Act, in Section 4, established the PRA as a statutory body or corporation (autonomous institution from MoH) to regulate medicines and allied substances. The PRA took over the functions and operations of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. The key difference between the two entities was that the latter was an independent institution, whereas the former was a department under the Ministry of Health.

In the Act, for the first time, the word “medicine” was concisely defined and packaged in one statute. It was defined as:

“… any substance or mixture of substances other than a herbal medicine intended to be used or manufactured for use for its therapeutic efficacy or for its pharmacological purpose in the diagnosis, treatment, alleviation, modification or prevention of disease or abnormal physical or mental state or the symptoms of disease in a person and include a medicinal product, drug and veterinary medicine.”

Before 2004, medicine was defined in a piecemeal but was consolidated and enlarged to include a drug, poison, herbal medicine, veterinary medicine, controlled medicine or dangerous drug and therapeutic substances. It encompassed a veterinary medicine which was previously not defined and regulated by the Pharmacy and Poisons Act or Pharmacy and Poisons Board, as an institution.

The enactment of the Pharmaceutical Act, for the first time also defined the words “manufacture” and “herbal medicine”. The Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Dangerous Drugs Act, Poisons Ordinance, Therapeutic Substances Act, Public Health Act, Food and Drugs Act did not define manufacture or manufacturing of medicines or herbal medicines.

Herbal medicine was defined as:

“Any medicinal product that contains, as active ingredients, aerial or underground parts of plants, or other plant materials or combinations thereof, whether in a crude state or as plant preparations and includes herbal medicines which contain natural, organic or inorganic active ingredients and are processed and packaged in such a manner that they appear like medicines under the Western system but does not include medicines containing plant material combined with chemically defined active substances, or chemically isolated constituent of plants.”

Somehow, the meaning of medicine and herbal medicine was confusing. The definition of medicine excluded herbal medicine. This meant herbal medicine was not considered a medicine. Further, the law did not say what herbal medicine was able do to a human body or animal compared to a medicine. May be this could be the reason that the words “herbal medicine” definition were committed in the subsequent legislation, as shall be seen later. However, the intention of Parliament may have been attempting to distinguish herbal medicines which was not achieved.

Under the Pharmaceutical Act, manufacture meant:

“in relation to a medicines, herbal medicines, or allied substance includes any process carried out in the course of making that medicine or allied substances but does not include the process of-

(a) dissolving or dispensing a product in, or diluting or mixing it with some other substance for purposes of administering it; or

(b) the incorporation of a medicine in any animal feed.”

The meaning of what constitutes manufacturing was now clear. It excluded those activities that are carried out before the administration (use) of the medicine or allied substance by the user. However, and strikingly, the Pharmaceutical Act did not define what amounted to distribution, considering that when a product is manufactured, the next step is to have it go to customers (distribution).

The Pharmaceutical Act further brought on board, regulation of allied substances. Previously, allied substances were not comprehensively regulated by any law or institution. Devices are allied substances but were regulated by local authorities under the Food and Drugs Act, Chapter 303. In the Pharmaceutical Act, the definition of allied substances incorporated devices (used on humans and animals), cosmetics and other products that were allied substances under the Food and Drugs Act. However, devices and cosmetics were defined separately in the Food and Drugs Act. Also, to note is that a good number of products which fell in the category of allied substances such as disinfectants were not regulated by any institution. The Pharmaceutical Act defined allied substances as including:

“… cosmetics, disinfectants, food supplements, feed additives, medical and surgical sundries, medical devices, condoms and blood products.”

We will end here and continue the discussion in the next article where we will look at some of the noticeable features that were in the Act and begin to discuss the Medicines and Allied Substance Act No 3 of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia. The next article (Part V) will also mark the end of the series on “Medicine Safety: The Zambian Historical Perspective.”

For any comments, please email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com