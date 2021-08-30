Suspected PF cadres attempt move tankers from Levy Stadium

SUSPECTED PF members on Saturday night attempted to remove the “Empowerment fuel tanker trucks” packed at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to an unknown destination.

But alert ruling UPND youths managed to impound the four trucks that were moved from the stadium and found fueling in readiness for unknown destination.

Twapia ward UPND councillor Henry Kawewe said the youths got a tip off that four empowerment tankers had left the stadium.

“Now after we got the tip from our friends who suspected that it was theft of the tankers, we acted to stop the theft,” he said.

He said they managed to find the trucks fueling near Rekays Mall.

Kawewe said with the help of other youths they managed to bring the tankers back at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

He said the officer manning Levy Mwanawasa Stadium where the trucks were being packed after interrogation said the instructions were from the higher authority.

On Thursday last week, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development refuted public assertion that some youth groups have abandoned fuel tankers in Ndola.

The said tankers are part of an empowerment programme by the now opposition PF.

Permanent secretary John Phiri charged that the 15 tankers were merely parked at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium for security reasons arising from change of government.

He said the tankers are still owned by the State until beneficiaries settle the loan.

Phiri said the tankers empowered thousands of youths using tax-payers’ money to carry petroleum products hence it was imperative that the properties are temporarily secured.

When contacted over the Saturday events, Copperbelt Police commissioner Elias Chushi said his office had not yet received any report.

“For that one, I don’t have a report yet of any tankers tempered with. Until I get a report…I will get back,” said Chushi.