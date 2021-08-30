The broad and integrated African World has conquered the Olympics in the last 100 years

Man does not live on law and politics alone. Enter Sports.

The historically broad and identifiably integrated African World has been the prestige of the Olympic games for close to a Century now. Ever since Africans were allowed to compete in the Olympics from the late 1920s to the present 2020s, athletes of African origin have dominated the most decorated Olympic events of 100, 200, 400, 4×100, 4×400 metres and the marathon. This has been an incredible feat and legacy which continues to endure to today as evidenced by the recent 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo.

All things being equal in this world and despite the immense wealth in terms of gold, silver, copper, timber and other natural and human resources that the African World has given to the Western and Eastern Worlds, our most celebrated and recognised contribution is only confined to the world of sports and entertainment. This same resource is never talked about in glowing terms as historically African by the Western or Eastern Worlds. So, let’s talk about this and rub it in a little bit and force the other worlds to acknowledge the contributions of the African World in other fields. Other fields will be stage two in this sensitisation and conscientisation process.

Let’s start by acknowledging that the personal prestige of the African in the global world was achieved through excellence in sports and other areas of entertainment that pleased the sensibilities of the White man who continued to inject the racial element even as he was enjoying the sportsmanship prowess of the African. In secret the white man was also been enjoying the sexual and bodily attractiveness of the Black woman while his female counterpart was breathing heavily at the sight of a strong Black man. Racism festered in the area of sexual relations leading to the lynching of Black men because of the jealous of the white man. This has been documented a zillion times and we shall leave its trail here in order to concentrate on the African Athlete in the global world.

But I can’t leave out one important thing, which is that Africans invented a lot of useful and usable objects, most of whose intellectual property reposed in the hands of the white man through exploitation, appropriation and expropriation. But a few inventions have been recognised as having been made by an African in the globalised world. This may be the subject of an article on its own.

The first major African who stormed into world recognition and consciousness was the first Black boxing heavyweight champion of the world, Jack Johnson whose prominence emerged in 1908 and continued into the mid-1910s when racial injustice caught up with him, forcing him into exile in Cuba. Johnson’s story is extremely interesting and has been the subject of many books, documentaries and movies. He continued to be a lightning rod of racial pride until his death in the 1940s. Muhammad Ali’s bravado pales in comparison to how Johnson enraged the White man with his braggadocio and enjoyment of life and white women in the face of the White world. All proud African World athletes who have been perceived to be a threat to the White race’s ego and self-projected superiority have had to be trimmed in various ways that the White man could tolerate. They called them flashy Africans with a chip on their shoulders. This has been the case from Johnson through Ali, Carl Lewis, Serena Williams up to the present reality of Floyd Mayweather. These proud African World sports figures have been denied lucrative sponsorship endorsements, but they made it anyway.

The very bright African World person, bright in law, science, math, medicine etc and was to display this brilliance has also generally been seen as a threat to White supremacy and had to be termed. We shall pick up this theme in the future but I have published separate articles on Floyd Mayweather, Lebron James, Muhammad Ali and others to show the dynamics and complexities of the African World athlete in the Western World.

The boxing ring provided the avenue for the recognition of the African World athlete from Johnson, through Joe Lewis, Sugar Ray Robinson, Ali, Joe Frazer, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Mayweather and many others.

Other sports which benefitted the entry of the African athlete and supplied the prestige and wealth of the African athlete included baseball, basketball, football and soccer. In soccer we have had the great Pele, Eusebio from Mozambique and numerous others. In the modern world, most European teams boast of great players from the African World. One of the world’s greatest dribblers in soccer is Austin Jay Jay Okocha from Nigeria. His videos are there for your entertainment. In football we have had Jim Brown and many others. In baseball we have had Jackie Robinson and many others.

It is in the Olympic games in which the Africans have garnered more notice and prestige because the entire world is focused on that one event composing of athletes from most countries of the world competing in many different sports events and genres in one country and in one venue for track and field events over about a three-week period every four years. The jewel is the 100-metre dash for both men and women. The first African perhaps to be universally acknowledged as a great was Jesse Owens in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, with the ultimate White supremacist Adolf Hitler in attendance. Owens won both the 100 and 200-metre dashes as well as the 4×100 relay and the long jump, the first athlete to ever achieve that feat which remained unequaled or beaten until another global African Carl Lewis of the US equaled it in 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. The racist Hitler refused to shake Owens’ hand, something that had been a tradition to do for the head of state in attendance at the Olympics.

The Olympic 100 and 200 and 400-metre dashes on both the male and female sides have seen dazzling characters of global renown from the African World that have included Carl Lewis, Donovan Bailey, Maurice Green, Justin Gatlin, Michael Johnson, Evelyn Ashford, Florence Griffith Joyner, Gail Devers, Fraser-Price, Veronica Campbell Brown, Elaine Thompson-Hera and the indomitable Usain Bolt who won three successive Olympic 100, 200 and 4×100 metres from 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio; a feat that may take a long time to equal or surpass. Silver medals in these fields have also gone to Africans of the global world like Frankie Fredricks of Namibia, Marlene Ottey of Jamaica and others.

From the African continent proper Kenya, SA, Ethiopia and Nigeria have supplied incredible Athletes in track and field and soccer. Who can forget Kipchoke Keino of Kenya?

The importance and significance of sports include the fact that most dominant athletes like Jesse Owens, Pele, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Bolt, and others were the face and representative of the African World in the white man’s world. The African World otherwise doesn’t matter. African sportsmen and women have more easily integrated the races across the world more than in any other fields of endeavour and must be exploited as leading examples for the integration of the world in all other areas of human pursuit. Sport still festers with racism but gigantic efforts to eradicate it and condemn it are exemplary. Taking the knee has been a significant symbol of efforts to eradicate racism everywhere but it has not yet migrated to the field of law, medicine, engineering, politics etc, but we must learn from sports. When you look at track and field, sports teams from Canada, US, Britain, France, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain etc, the dominant complexion is African. In no other fields is that tendency prominently visible.

And not to be forgotten is that the dominant infusion from the African World at the Olympics is from Jamaica, a small Island of less than 3 million people. Imagine that the Jamaicans of African origin have won the 100, 200 and 4×100-metre dash for men in 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and Jamaican women of African origin have won the 100-meter dashes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing through to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. These are outstanding statistics. Some men who won the 100-metre dash, though citizens of other countries, were born in Jamaica like Linford Christie of Britain who won the 100-meter dash in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona; and Donovan Bailey of Canada who won the 100-metre dash in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Most important on this score is that almost all 100, 200 and 400-metre dashes, long distances and marathons from 1930s to 2021 Olympics have been won by Africans of the global world. The heroes of the 1960 Rome Olympics were Rafar Johnson of the US track and field, an African from the US. And of course the Rome Olympics brought forth the greatest African World athlete of all time, Muhammad Ali, whose unequalled exploits both inside and outside the ring need no more further mention. On the female side the Rome Olympics produced the greatest and most pleasant gazelle-like racing grace of Wilma Rudolph, the most elegant African World athlete you have ever seen. She won the 100, 200 and 4×100-metre races, the first female to win gold in these three events.

If we are good in sports we can be and are good in everything else. It is time the African World applied its sports excellence and wealth paradigms to other fields of endeavours like law, medicine and the rest. The trail has already been blazed, laid and travelled right in front of our eyes. We need sports mentors to cross from sports mentoring to mentoring other professionals in other fields as to how to do it and lend us their support and dollars. My phone is unmuted.

The author is a law teacher and has written well regarded sports columns.