Build capacity for Government Printers to print ballots and other materials, urges ZNMNGD

THERE is need for the new government to build the capacity of Government Printers so that ballot papers for future elections and other materials are printed locally to serve resources, says

the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD).

National coordinator Nelson Banda said the US $3.6 million spent on the printing of ballot papers in Dubai for the August 12th general elections could also have benefited other social sectors such as health, education, water and sanitation.

“There is need for the new government to make Zambians proud by building the capacity of Government Printers so that ballot papers for future elections and other materials are printed locally in order to serve resources,” he said.

Banda said the huge amount spent on the printing of election materials could have been a game changer if pumped into Government Printers or any other local printing institution like the UNZA Press to address the current institutional challenges.

He said while printing of ballot papers outside the country is seen as a solution to enhance credibility, the government should be mindful that this was not the best solution because of the huge costs involved and it is not sustainable.

“The US $3.6 million was more than enough if the printing was done locally by Government Printers and UNZA Press. The huge cost could also have supported other needy areas such as building more health posts to benefit the community especially women and girls in rural areas who walk long distances to access health services,” he said. “Building local capacity for printing of ballot papers would have benefited the country immensely, as it would have been cheaper, sustainable and the money would remain in the country to create jobs opportunities for young people.”

And Banda has appealed to members of parliament to avoid defections as this was costly to the tax payers each time there is by-election.

He said to completely curtail the trend, the network proposes that the law is changed so that if elected officials defect or resign during the cycle of Parliament either as councillors or members of parliament, they should bear the costs related to the resultant by election.