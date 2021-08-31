High election petitions signify poor management of the process – Chipenzi

GEARS Initiative Zambia says the rising number of election petitions after the August 12 general election signals loose ends in the management, application and enforcement of electoral laws.

Executive director MacDonald Chipenzi says it is a clear sign of the failure or gap in the Electoral Commission of Zambia to manage elections fairly to the satisfactions of contestants.

“The causes of these petitions may be due to unfair playground perpetuated by the unfair observance, application and enforcement of the Code of Conduct and other electoral related laws by the police and ECZ,” he said. “Blatantly, it was clear that ECZ failed to apply the Code of Conduct and electoral COVID-19 guidelines fairly across political players and police in a biased manner applied the POA (public order Act) in favour of the ruling party then.”

Chipenzi said malpractices and electoral irregularities perpetuated by the former ruling party went unattended to and uncensored by the ECZ.

He said these have now triggered petitions which stand at 52 as at last week Saturday.

Chipenzi warned that as long as the electoral system remained a first past the post, by-elections would be the country’s norm for years to come.

“So, constitutionally, it is not abuse of the Judiciary or privileges but operationalising the law as it stands and exercising their constitutional rights.

With high volume of petitions lodged, it is our expectation that the Judiciary will expedite the process of dispensing electoral justice on these petitions, especially the Constitutional Court which has no timeframe to hear and determine the election petition appeals from the High Courts,” he explained. “At least at High Court level, the court is expected to hear and determine the petitions within 90 days. The repeat of the Lundazi electoral case which took the whole electoral cycle of five years to be determined in the Constitutional Court must not be entertained this time, as efficiency and timeous is definition of this new dawn government.”

Chipenzi said it would be a sign of proper electoral management if after elections few or no petitions were being filed.

“The fact that the presidential election has not been petitioned and that people have accepted the presidential election outcomes does not indicate free and fair elections but an election whose outcomes meets the desires, expectations, moods and aspirations of the electorate,” said Chipenzi. “If the presidential outcomes/results went contrary to the expectations of the people, the country would have expected to have erupted into protests and rejection of the results.”