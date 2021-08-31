I want to rest, I have done my part – Lungu

[By Mike Mwansa]

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says there should be no fuss because he is not available for 2026 elections.

Speaking to reporters soon after attending service at Chainda’s United Church of Zambia’s All Saints Congregation in Lusaka yesterday, the PF leader said those advising him to handover the party leadership are wasting their time because is very competent in understanding the law.

“Just like I gave up the presidency, I handed over everything and I followed procedure. And just as I have handed over the presidency to President Hakainde Hichilema, I will hand over to the next president of PF. I’m not available for 2026 and PF must start…itself, rebranding itself and bring in a new figure and contest the elections,” Lungu said. “Am I going to resign? It is personal with my employers who are the Government of the Republic of Zambia. And go and ask them if I have resigned or not. But I can tell you that I’m not available in 2026. And those advising me are wasting their time because I’m very competent in understanding the law and following it all.”

Lungu said he was ready to hand over power to the next PF president.

“At this point I’m still available to cooperate with the president of the PF soon to be named. So what is the fuss? Baletina (are they scared?) Ninaka naime (I’m also tired). I want to rest. I have done my part. I have run my race. So don’t worry about that,” he said.

Asked on how life is after the presidency, Lungu responded, “Life! Well, muleipusha ine? (You’re asking me?) Twalibelela ifwe (We are used).”