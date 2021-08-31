I’m not lost when it comes to dealing with debt crisis, says Musokotwane

FINANCE minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the UPND administration will take the country’s economy “out of the doldrums.”

President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Dr Musokotwane as finance minister last Friday.

On ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme, Dr Musokotwane explained the urgent need for the government to deal with the issue of the socio-economic pressure – the high cost of living.

“That is tied together with the issue of excessive debt. Zambia borrowed too much money in the last 10 years to the extent that the budget of the republic, for every kwacha or revenue that was collected by the taxman, 90 ngwee went to pay for only two things, namely salaries of public service workers and servicing the debt,” he said. “That leaves only 10 ngwee or 10 per cent for other things. The real issue is that the money that was spent to service debt is in dollars. So, yes we are earning dollars from the mining sector but those dollars don’t stay in the country – they go to service debt.”

He indicated that such was the reason for shortages of dollars and an escalation in the exchange rate.

Dr Musokotwane also noted that the reason for the eroded exchange rate is because: “people were losing confidence in the previous government.”

“We are taking the economy out of the doldrums. There will be a lot of economic activities. This will give relief because the prices of imported commodities will come down,” Dr Musokotwane said. “Looking over the medium term – five to 10 years, the priority of President Hichilema is to create jobs. And I’m talking about formal sector jobs – whether it’s in factories, hotels, farms. Jobs that pay a living wage! If we don’t create jobs, what’s the future of the young people? Then they have no stake!”

Programme host Grevazio Zulu asked the minister if he had an idea of how to dismantle the current mountain of debt.

Dr Musokotwane, in response, said: “yes, the idea is there.”

“It’s long been established. Fortunately, for me when we were dealing with the debt crises of the 70s, 80s [and] 1998 up to about 2003…There was a debt crisis. This is not the first one! I was already part of the system. I was already secretary to the treasury under minister [Ng’andu] Magande in the Ministry of Finance. I was already deputy secretary to the cabinet. I was already economic advisor,” he explained. “So, I’m not lost when it comes to dealing with this debt crisis. What we are going to do is basically about talking with the creditors. ‘Yes, we owe you money but it’s not possible to pay you. So, what do we do? Let’s agree on stretching the repayment period.’ This is a fundamental thing that needs to be done. The lenders need to agree and trust us.”

Dr Musokotwane further pointed out that getting on the IMF programme is important for Zambia’s economy, because there is financing from it which is cheaper.